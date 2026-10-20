/Happy Dussehra 2026: 101 best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and images to share on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2026: Celebrating the victory of good over evil, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. As we celebrate Vijayadashami 2026, here is a collection of 101 wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp/Facebook greetings to share with your family, friends, and loved ones.
1. Happy Dussehra! May your life be filled with happiness and success.
2. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Vijayadashami!
3. May truth always win and goodness prevail in your life. Happy Dussehra!
4. Wishing you joy, health, and prosperity this Vijayadashami.
5. May all your worries burn away with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!
6. Warm wishes on Dussehra! May Lord Rama guide your path always.
7. Celebrating the triumph of righteousness! Happy Dussehra to all.
8. May this Dussehra bring light and positive vibes to your home.
9. Wishing you victory over every obstacle in your life. Happy Dussehra!
10. May good fortune and peace shine upon you. Happy Vijayadashami!
11. "Goodness always triumphs over evil—that is the eternal promise of Vijayadashami."
12. "Burn the negative thoughts within you before looking for Ravana outside."
13. "Truth may be delayed, but it can never be defeated."
14. "Let Vijayadashami remind us that righteousness is the ultimate strength."
15. "Courage, truth, and faith are the greatest weapons against any darkness."
16. "Celebrate the power of good over evil in every thought, word, and deed."
17. "Conquer your inner flaws to truly celebrate the victory of Lord Rama."
18. "Light up your heart with truth and virtue this Vijayadashami."
19. "Every Dussehra gives us hope that no matter how strong evil seems, good will win."
20. "May Lord Rama inspire you to walk the path of integrity and wisdom."
21. May Lord Rama shower his ultimate blessings on you and your family. Happy Vijayadashami 2026!
22. Let’s destroy all negativity inside us and welcome a bright future. Happy Dussehra!
23. Wishing you a year filled with courage, peace, and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!
24. May the divine grace of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama protect you always. Happy Dussehra!
25. Sending warm thoughts and prayers on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami!
26. May your troubles burn away and your joys multiply today. Happy Dussehra 2026!
27. Celebrate the victory of virtue, love, and truth. Happy Vijayadashami!
28. May this Dussehra light up your life with endless success and good health.
29. Wishing you strength to fight every challenge and come out victorious!
30. Happy Vijayadashami! May your days be blessed with harmony and hope.
31. Today we celebrate the victory of truth, courage, and righteousness over all evil. Wishing everyone a blessed and happy Vijayadashami 2026!
32. On this sacred day of Vijayadashami, may you conquer all your fears and achieve all your goals. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones!
33. May the triumph of good over evil inspire you to conquer your own obstacles. Have a wonderful Dussehra celebration!
34. Sending my heartfelt wishes on Vijayadashami! May Lord Rama bless your home with peace, joy, and prosperity.
35. As the effigies of Ravana burn, let’s pledge to leave behind our ego, hatred, and anger. Happy Dussehra!
36. Wishing everyone a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous Vijayadashami. Let goodness guide our ways!
37. May the divine blessings of Lord Rama stay with you today and always. Happy Dussehra 2026!
38. Celebrating the glory of good over evil! May your life be filled with brightness and joy.
39. Here’s to new beginnings, endless happiness, and lasting success. Happy Vijayadashami!
40. May Lord Rama bestow his strength and guidance upon you at every step. Happy Dussehra!
41. May our family stay united, healthy, and blessed with eternal peace. Happy Dussehra!
42. Wishing my wonderful family a Dussehra filled with sweet memories and laughter.
43. May Lord Rama keep our home safe from every harm. Happy Vijayadashami to all!
44. Sending warm hugs and sincere prayers to my family on this auspicious day of Vijayadashami.
45. May the blessings of Vijayadashami bring health and longevity to everyone at home.
46. Celebrating the strength and unity of our family on this holy day. Happy Dussehra!
47. May our lives be as bright and joyful as the fireworks of Vijayadashami!
48. Wishing my dear family a year full of victories, love, and prosperity.
49. May Lord Rama’s grace illuminate our family's journey ahead. Happy Vijayadashami!
50. Praying for peace, good health, and abundant joy for all of you. Happy Dussehra!
51. Happy Dussehra my friend! May you achieve victory in everything you do this year.
52. Wishing you boundless success and joy on this Vijayadashami!
53. May all your goals be fulfilled and your doubts vanquished. Happy Dussehra buddy!
54. Here's to burning away all stress and welcoming good times ahead. Happy Vijayadashami!
55. Sending you positive energy and success on the holy day of Dussehra.
56. May Lord Rama shower his choicest blessings upon you today, my friend!
57. Wishing you strength to win every battle life throws your way. Happy Dussehra!
58. Happy Vijayadashami! Let’s celebrate the triumph of good times and great friendships.
59. May your career and personal life shine bright this Vijayadashami!
60. Cheers to new victories and endless happiness. Happy Dussehra!
61. Wishing you and your team a successful and prosperous Vijayadashami 2026!
62. May this Dussehra bring new opportunities and great achievements to your professional life.
63. Wishing you victory over all business challenges and lasting prosperity ahead.
64. Happy Vijayadashami! May our collaborative efforts bring rewarding success.
65. Sending warm Dussehra greetings to you, your colleagues, and your family.
66. May the light of Vijayadashami inspire innovation, progress, and growth in your career.
67. Wishing you a season of fruitful outcomes, prosperity, and peace. Happy Dussehra!
68. May Lord Rama guide your career path toward excellence and leadership.
69. Happy Dussehra! Here's to strong professional growth and new milestones.
70. May this auspicious festival bring harmony, clarity, and success to your work.
71. May Lord Rama grant you wisdom, devotion, and absolute clarity of mind. Happy Vijayadashami!
72. Praying that Maa Durga and Lord Rama shield you from all negativity and ill health.
73. May the sacred blessings of Dussehra fill your soul with pure joy and peace.
74. Bowing to Lord Rama on this holy day of Vijayadashami—may he grant us righteous wisdom.
75. May your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with divine light. Happy Dussehra!
76. Praying for universal peace, brotherhood, and prosperity on Vijayadashami 2026.
77. May the divine arrows of Lord Rama destroy all evil, illness, and suffering.
78. Wishing you spiritual growth, inner strength, and divine protection this Dussehra.
79. May the light of virtue shine brightly in your home and community.
80. Praying for peace of mind, health, and wellness for you on this holy occasion.
81. This Dussehra, let’s conquer anger, greed, ego, and jealousy within ourselves. Happy Vijayadashami!
82. The real victory lies in conquering our own weaknesses. Wishing you a meaningful Dussehra!
83. May you find the courage to burn your inner doubts and step into the light. Happy Vijayadashami!
84. Let goodness prevail not just in the world around us, but in our hearts as well. Happy Dussehra!
85. May Lord Rama help us replace fear with courage and ignorance with wisdom.
86. True Vijayadashami begins when we choose truth over convenience every single day.
87. May this festival inspire us to cultivate kindness, humility, and compassion.
88. Let’s burn the evil thoughts and nurture seeds of love and empathy this Dussehra.
89. Wishing you inner peace, emotional balance, and personal triumphs this Vijayadashami.
90. May your mind be freed from all darkness and filled with positive energy.
91. Wishing you a bright, happy, and blessed Vijayadashami with all my heart!
92. May your life be filled with sweet moments, warm smiles, and everlasting success. Happy Dussehra!
93. Sending you heartfelt prayers and warm wishes on this glorious festival of Vijayadashami.
94. May every day of your life be as triumphant as the day of Vijayadashami!
95. Wishing you a festival filled with delicious sweets, family joy, and warm blessings.
96. May the joy of Dussehra stay with you throughout the year ahead.
97. Wishing you peace in your heart, prosperity in your home, and victory in your life.
98. May the festival of Dussehra illuminate your path toward a brighter tomorrow.
99. Sending warm Vijayadashami greetings filled with love, luck, and laughter!
100. May Lord Rama always bless you with reasons to smile and celebrate. Happy Dussehra 2026!
101. Happy Vijayadashami 2026! May goodness, truth, and peace surround you today and always.
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