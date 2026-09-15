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  • /Happy Engineers’ Day 2026: Date, theme, significance, history and 30 wishes to share

Happy Engineers’ Day 2026: Date, theme, significance, history and 30 wishes to share

Engineers’ Day 2026, celebrated on September 15, honours the contribution of engineers and marks the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. The day highlights the importance of engineering in nation-building while inspiring innovation, development, and problem-solving for a better future.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Happy Engineers’ Day 2026: Date, theme, significance, history and 30 wishes to share
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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