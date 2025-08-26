Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 70 Wishes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To welcome Ganpati Bappa

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with grand processions, decorated pandals, devotional songs, and traditional sweets like modaks.

This 10-day festival is not only about rituals but also about spreading positivity, togetherness, and divine blessings. One of the most cherished traditions is exchanging wishes and greetings, reminding each other of Ganesha’s teachings of humility, wisdom, and faith.

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Date, Puja Timings & Visarjan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the giver of wisdom, wealth, and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM (Duration – 2 hours 34 mins)

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:44 PM on August 27, 2025

Time to Avoid Moon Sighting (Previous Day): 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM on August 26 (Duration – 6 hours 34 mins)

Time to Avoid Moon Sighting (Festival Day): 09:28 AM to 08:57 PM on August 27 (Duration – 11 hours 29 mins)

Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi): Saturday, September 6, 2025

As per tradition, moon sighting is strictly avoided during Ganesh Chaturthi as it is believed to bring Mithya Dosha (false accusations). Devotees worship Ganesha during the Madhyahna Muhurat, considered the most auspicious time to perform Ganesh Puja.

Here are 70 heartfelt wishes, messages, and WhatsApp-Facebook status ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

Traditional Wishes

1. May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, happiness, and prosperity this Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

3. May Ganpati Bappa remove all obstacles from your life and shower you with success.

4. On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your home be filled with harmony and positivity.

5. Celebrate this auspicious day with devotion, faith, and endless blessings from Bappa.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings

Inspirational Messages

6. Ganpati teaches us to embrace knowledge and remove negativity—may this Chaturthi bring clarity to your path.

7. May your worries vanish like Lord Ganesha’s mouse and your happiness grow like his big belly.

8. As you offer prayers to Ganpati Bappa, may he guide you towards peace and prosperity.

9. The wisdom of Ganesha reminds us to think big, stay humble, and act with kindness.

10. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let us welcome new beginnings and let go of all fears.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: WhatsApp Status Ideas

11. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Celebrating new beginnings and endless blessings.

12. Lord Ganesha is here to remove obstacles—may this Chaturthi bring light to your life.

13. Modaks, music, and memories—Ganesh Chaturthi vibes are everywhere.

14. Feeling blessed to welcome Ganpati Bappa into my home and heart.

15. Faith, devotion, and joy—this is what Ganesh Chaturthi means to me.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Facebook Status Ideas

16. Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it’s an emotion of devotion and togetherness.

17. May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa fill every home with laughter, love, and positivity.

18. Celebrating the remover of obstacles and the giver of wisdom—Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

19. Bappa’s blessings make every challenge easier and every day brighter.

20. Let us welcome Lord Ganesha with open hearts and abundant gratitude.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Special Wishes for Friends & Family

21. Sending you heartfelt blessings of Ganpati Bappa for good health and endless joy.

22. May our friendship be as sweet as modaks this festive season.

23. To my family, may Ganesha’s wisdom strengthen our bond and bring prosperity.

24. This Ganesh Chaturthi, may every moment with loved ones be cherished forever.

25. Wishing laughter, blessings, and success to all my dear ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi Captions for Social Media

26. Celebrating the festival of wisdom, prosperity, and joy.

27. Ganpati Bappa is not just in pandals but in our hearts forever.

28. When in doubt, remember Ganesha’s smile and move forward with faith.

29. Modaks and memories—that’s my Ganesh Chaturthi story.

30. Let this Chaturthi be the beginning of new dreams and divine blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Short One-Liners to Share

31. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

32. Faith removes fear—Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

33. Wisdom, wealth, and wellness—Ganesha’s blessings for all.

34. Celebrate the remover of obstacles.

35. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone celebrating.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: More Heartwarming Messages

36. May your life be as colorful as the Ganpati pandals.

37. May modaks sweeten your days and Bappa’s blessings brighten your year.

38. Let’s make this Ganesh Chaturthi eco-friendly and full of joy.

39. May every obstacle be replaced with opportunities this year.

40. Wishing you success, peace, and prosperity always.

41. Lord Ganesha blesses those who spread love and kindness.

42. Ganpati teaches us that wisdom is the greatest wealth.

43. May the festival bring happiness to every corner of your home.

44. With devotion in heart, let us celebrate Ganpati together.

45. This Ganesh Chaturthi, may faith lead your way.

46. May the sound of dhols and chants fill your heart with joy.

47. Ganpati Bappa brings hope with every celebration.

48. Wishing new beginnings and bright opportunities.

49. Happiness is welcoming Ganpati Bappa home.

50. May this festive season be brighter than ever.

51. May Lord Ganesha bless your career, health, and relationships.

52. Celebrate with modaks, music, and meaningful prayers.

53. Ganpati Bappa is the symbol of strength and wisdom.

54. Wishing you divine blessings on this sacred day.

55. May the festival inspire you to overcome challenges with courage.

56. Ganesh Chaturthi is the time to embrace positivity.

57. May joy and laughter always find their way to you.

58. The blessings of Ganesha stay with us all year long.

59. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Ganesh Chaturthi.

60. May this Chaturthi bring new light into your life.

61. Ganpati reminds us to be wise yet humble.

62. May Lord Ganesha’s trunk always lift you up from struggles.

63. Wishing prosperity and happiness to your loved ones.

64. Celebrate Bappa’s arrival with faith and devotion.

65. Ganesh Chaturthi is about family, faith, and festivity.

66. May your prayers reach Bappa’s ears this year.

67. Ganpati’s smile is the best blessing of all.

68. Wishing harmony, love, and success always.

69. May this festival bring peace to your soul.

70. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all celebrating across the world.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not only about rituals and prayers but also about sharing positivity, spreading love, and celebrating life’s blessings. With these 70 wishes, messages, statuses, and captions, you can make your greetings truly special and heartfelt.

This festive season, let us welcome Ganpati Bappa with devotion and promise to spread kindness, joy, and eco-friendly celebrations.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)