Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with loved ones

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is celebrated with joy, prayers, and the hoisting of the Gudi. It symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and the triumph of positivity. Sharing wishes and messages with friends and family is a beautiful way to spread happiness during this festive season.

Here’s a complete collection of 100+ Gudi Padwa 2026 wishes for you to share:-

Warm Gudi Padwa Wishes

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1. Wishing you a Gudi Padwa filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

2. May this New Year bring new joys, new hopes, and endless blessings.

3. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your life be filled with success and positivity.

4. Sending you warm wishes on Gudi Padwa for happiness and good fortune.

5. May the Gudi hoisted in your home bring love, wealth, and peace.

Festive Greetings for Loved Ones

6. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May this year bring you closer to your dreams.

7. Wishing you a prosperous New Year filled with new beginnings.

8. Celebrate this Gudi Padwa with joy, love, and endless happiness.

9. May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and wisdom this year.

10. Let this Gudi Padwa light up your life with positivity and hope.

Inspirational Gudi Padwa Messages

11. A New Year, a new beginning, a fresh start - Happy Gudi Padwa!

12. May this Gudi Padwa inspire you to achieve all your goals.

13. Let this festive season bring success and happiness to your life.

14. Wishing you a year filled with joy, prosperity, and peace.

15. Happy Gudi Padwa! May every moment of this New Year be bright.

Short & Sweet Wishes

16. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your year be full of happiness.

17. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success on this New Year.

18. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with love and positivity.

19. May your life be filled with blessings and good fortune.

20. Happy New Year! Let this Gudi Padwa bring hope and joy.

Family-Oriented Gudi Padwa Wishes

21. Wishing my dear family a joyful and prosperous Gudi Padwa.

22. May this Gudi Padwa strengthen our bond and bring happiness home.

23. Happy Gudi Padwa! Let love and joy fill every corner of our home.

24. May the Gudi hoisted today bring blessings to our entire family.

25. Celebrating Gudi Padwa with family is the true joy of life.

Gudi Padwa Wishes for Friends

26. Happy Gudi Padwa, my friend! May your year be bright and cheerful.

27. Wishing you laughter, joy, and success this New Year.

28. May our friendship grow stronger and happier this Gudi Padwa.

29. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with love, fun, and positivity!

30. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Let this year be full of exciting moments.

Religious & Spiritual Wishes

31. May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and spiritual peace.

32. Wishing you divine blessings this Gudi Padwa and always.

33. Let this New Year bring positivity and divine energy into your life.

34. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your devotion bring endless happiness.

35. May this auspicious festival fill your heart with faith and hope.

Motivational Gudi Padwa Messages

36. A new year brings new opportunities - embrace them fully!

37. Happy Gudi Padwa! Step into this year with courage and positivity.

38. Let this Gudi Padwa inspire you to achieve your dreams.

39. May success and happiness follow you throughout the year.

40. Wishing you strength, motivation, and joy this New Year.

Heartfelt Gudi Padwa Quotes

41. “New beginnings bring endless possibilities—Happy Gudi Padwa!”

42. “Celebrate life, love, and happiness this New Year.”

43. “May your heart and home be filled with joy and positivity.”

44. “Hoist the Gudi and welcome prosperity into your life.”

45. “A year of happiness, peace, and blessings awaits you.”

Fun & Playful Gudi Padwa Wishes

46. Hoist the Gudi, eat sweets, and celebrate happiness!

47. Wishing you a Gudi Padwa full of laughter and joy.

48. Let’s welcome the New Year with fun, positivity, and love.

49. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your life be as bright as this festive day.

50. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with smiles, sweets, and endless fun.

Wishes for Colleagues

51. Wishing you a productive and prosperous year ahead—Happy Gudi Padwa!

52. May this New Year bring success and growth in your career.

53. Happy Gudi Padwa! Let’s celebrate new opportunities together.

54. Wishing you happiness, peace, and positive energy at work.

55. May this festive season inspire teamwork, success, and joy.

Wishes for Social Media

56. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Spread love, joy, and positivity today.

57. May your feed be filled with happiness, success, and blessings.

58. Celebrate Gudi Padwa by sharing smiles with everyone you know.

59. Wishing you all a joyful start to the Marathi New Year.

60. Hoist your Gudi and welcome positivity into your life!

Short & Catchy Messages

61. Joy, peace, and prosperity—Happy Gudi Padwa!

62. Let this New Year bring happiness and hope.

63. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with love and smiles.

64. May your life shine bright this festive season.

65. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Wishing you success and blessings.

Wishes for Relatives

66. Wishing my relatives a Gudi Padwa full of joy and blessings.

67. May Maa Durga shower happiness and success on our family.

68. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with love, laughter, and togetherness.

69. Happy Gudi Padwa! May this New Year bring peace to all homes.

70. Sending warm wishes to all my relatives for a prosperous year.

Traditional Gudi Padwa Messages

71. Hoist the Gudi and start your year with positivity and faith.

72. Happy Gudi Padwa! Celebrate the festival with devotion and joy.

73. May this New Year bring light, love, and success into your life.

74. Wishing you happiness, peace, and prosperity this Gudi Padwa.

75. Celebrate the Marathi New Year with blessings and positivity.

Joyful & Fun Wishes

76. Let’s welcome the New Year with sweets, smiles, and happiness!

77. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your year be colourful and bright.

78. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with fun, love, and laughter.

79. Wishing you happiness, peace, and exciting moments this year.

80. Hoist the Gudi high and welcome joy and prosperity!

Messages for Neighbours & Community

81. Happy Gudi Padwa! May our neighborhood be filled with peace and love.

82. Wishing all our neighbours joy, health, and prosperity this year.

83. Let’s celebrate Gudi Padwa together with unity and happiness.

84. May the Gudi bring blessings to every home in our community.

85. Celebrate this New Year with smiles, harmony, and good vibes.

Wishes for Business Partners

86. Happy Gudi Padwa! Wishing you a year full of business growth and success.

87. May this New Year bring opportunities and prosperity to our partnership.

88. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with positivity, teamwork, and success.

89. Wishing you wealth, happiness, and fruitful ventures this year.

90. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Let’s achieve new milestones together.

Motivational & Positive Vibes

91. Start your year with hope, positivity, and determination—Happy Gudi Padwa!

92. May this Gudi Padwa inspire you to achieve your dreams.

93. Wishing you a year filled with courage, happiness, and blessings.

94. Hoist your Gudi high and embrace the positivity around you.

95. Happy Gudi Padwa! Let success and joy follow you all year.

Special Quotes & Thoughts

96. “A new Gudi, a new year, a new beginning—make it joyful!”

97. “Celebrate the Marathi New Year with love, faith, and hope.”

98. “Let this Gudi Padwa bring light and happiness to your life.”

99. “Prosperity and positivity await those who welcome the New Year with faith.”

100. “Happy Gudi Padwa! Begin your year with devotion and joy.”

21. Heartfelt Wishes

101. May your life be filled with happiness, love, and blessings this Gudi Padwa.

102. Wishing you a year of success, peace, and positivity.

103. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with loved ones and cherish every moment.

104. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your heart be filled with joy.

105. Let this festival bring new hope and endless happiness.

Short & Simple Messages

106. Happy Gudi Padwa! May your day be joyful and bright.

107. Wishing you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

108. Celebrate Gudi Padwa with love and laughter.

109. Hoist the Gudi and welcome positivity into your life.

110. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Let blessings follow you all year.

Positive Energy Wishes

111. May this Gudi Padwa bring positive vibes into your life.

112. Celebrate the New Year with faith, hope, and happiness.

113. Wishing you strength, joy, and endless blessings.

114. Happy Gudi Padwa! Let your life shine with prosperity.

115. May Maa Durga guide you towards success and positivity.

New Year Hopeful Messages

116. Start your year with hope, love, and blessings—Happy Gudi Padwa!

117. Celebrate the Marathi New Year with happiness and positivity.

118. Wishing you a year full of achievements and good fortune.

119. Hoist the Gudi and welcome a year of joy, peace, and prosperity.

120. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May this New Year bring endless blessings.

Images to share on Gudi Padwa 2026

Gudi Padwa is a festival that spreads joy, positivity, and the spirit of new beginnings. Sharing these wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones is a wonderful way to connect and celebrate together. Whether it’s with family, friends, colleagues, or neighbours, these messages will help you spread happiness, prosperity, and positivity this festive season. Wishing everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 filled with love, success, and good fortune.