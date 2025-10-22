Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: 70+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada, is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Gujarati community a day after Diwali. This joyous occasion marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat New Year, symbolising new beginnings, prosperity, and happiness. In 2025, the Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on October 21, Tuesday, a day filled with love, laughter, and blessings.

People start the day by performing Govardhan Puja, visiting temples, wearing new clothes, and greeting friends and family with heartfelt wishes. Homes are decorated with rangolis, diyas, and flowers to welcome positivity and success into the coming year.

Here are 70+ warm Gujarati New Year wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones and spread festive cheer!

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025 Wishes

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gujarati New Year! May this year bring endless happiness and prosperity.

May the divine light of Diwali and the warmth of New Year fill your life with joy and success.

Wishing you a year full of smiles, peace, and progress. Happy Bestu Varas!

Let this New Year bring new hopes, new opportunities, and endless blessings.

May the sweetness of mithai fill your life with sweetness and joy this year.

Happy Gujarati New Year! May every moment of this year be filled with love and light.

New Year, new beginnings! Wishing you success in every step ahead.

May your home shine bright with happiness and positivity this New Year.

Wishing you a sparkling and prosperous Gujarati New Year!

Have a joyful and blessed Bestu Varas with your loved ones!

Gujarati New Year 2025 Messages

On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Krishna bless you with love and light.

Wishing you new beginnings, endless blessings, and eternal happiness this year.

May this Gujarati New Year bring new opportunities and good fortune to your doorstep.

As you light the diyas, may your path be illuminated with success and peace.

Celebrate this Bestu Varas with laughter, love, and prosperity.

Sending you warm wishes for a joyous and prosperous New Year.

Forget the sorrows of the past and welcome a brighter tomorrow.

May every day of this New Year be as colorful as your rangoli!

Begin this year with a heart full of gratitude and positivity.

Wishing you a New Year filled with laughter, love, and success!

Gujarati New Year 2025 Quotes

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” — Seneca

“Celebrate endings, for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

“May the light of this New Year guide you to happiness and peace.”

“Let this New Year be your chance to rewrite your story beautifully.”

“Prosperity and peace come to those who keep gratitude in their hearts.”

“New Year is not just a date but a chance to begin again with renewed spirit.”

“Let every diya you light bring more positivity into your life.”

“Happiness multiplies when shared — so share love this New Year!”

“Start the New Year with faith in your dreams and courage in your heart.”

“May this year bring success, health, and endless happiness your way.”

Heartwarming Gujarati New Year Greetings in Gujarati

નવ વર્ષની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ! તમારું જીવન આનંદ અને સમૃદ્ધિથી ભરપૂર રહે.

નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત ખુશીઓ અને સફળતા સાથે કરો.

ભગવાન કૃષ્ણ તમારી પર અપરિમિત આશીર્વાદ વરસાવે.

નવા વર્ષની અનેક શુભકામનાઓ!

આ નવા વર્ષે તમારા સપના સાકાર થાય તેવી શુભેચ્છાઓ.

નવો વર્ષ તમને આનંદ, પ્રેમ અને સમૃદ્ધિ આપે.

શુભ નવા વર્ષની શુભેચ્છાઓ!

આનંદથી ભરેલું નવું વર્ષ ઉજવો.

ભગવાન તમારા જીવનમાં ખુશીઓ વરસાવે.

નવા વર્ષમાં તમારા દરેક દિવસ રંગીન બને.

Here’s the English translation of your Gujarati New Year wishes:

Heartfelt New Year greetings! May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity.

Begin the New Year with joy and success.

May Lord Krishna shower his infinite blessings upon you.

Wishing you many greetings for the New Year!

May all your dreams come true in this New Year.

May this New Year bring you happiness, love, and prosperity.

Best wishes for a Happy New Year!

Celebrate the New Year with joy and enthusiasm.

May God shower your life with endless happiness.

May every day of this New Year be colorful and bright.

Short & Aesthetic Wishes for Social Media

New Year, New Hopes, New Beginnings

Bestu Varas vibes only!

Cheers to a year full of light and laughter

Let your heart glow brighter this New Year

New Year, Same Me, Better Dreams

Love, Light & Laughter — that’s my New Year mantra!

May this year shine brighter than the diyas you light!

Manifesting happiness and success in Gujarati style

Let’s glow through 2025 with positivity!

Gujarati New Year = Fresh starts & festive hearts

Spiritual Gujarati New Year Wishes

May Lord Krishna bless your home with health, wealth, and happiness.

Let this New Year bring divine light into your heart.

May your prayers be answered and your life overflow with peace.

Wishing you a year full of spiritual growth and blessings.

Let the divine grace of God guide you this New Year and beyond.

Light the lamp of love and let darkness fade away.

Celebrate this day with devotion and gratitude.

May your path always be lit with divine blessings.

Wishing you a year filled with peace and harmony.

Start your year with faith, end it with fulfillment.

Funny & Cheerful Wishes

May your bank balance grow like your festive appetite this New Year!

New Year, new snacks, same sweet tooth!

Here’s to pretending to diet after Diwali — Happy New Year!

May your New Year be less stressful and more successful!

Wishing you prosperity… and a little extra mithai!

Let’s glow brighter than the diyas and laugh louder than the crackers!

Forget resolutions, let’s just eat, celebrate, and repeat!

New Year = Another excuse to dress up and click pictures!

May your selfies be perfect and your year even better!

Cheers to love, laughter, and endless Gujarati snacks!

Heart Warming Wishes For Gujarati New Year

May this New Year bring peace to your heart, success to your work, and joy to your home.

Wishing you a year filled with smiles, laughter, and endless blessings.

May each sunrise of the New Year fill your life with positivity and hope.

Let this New Year be the beginning of beautiful chapters in your life.

May your family be surrounded by love and your home be filled with happiness.

May you achieve new milestones and cherish every moment of success.

Wishing you good health, prosperity, and boundless happiness this New Year.

May this year bring new opportunities and remove all obstacles from your path.

Celebrate this New Year with gratitude in your heart and hope in your eyes.

May your journey ahead be filled with divine blessings and endless joy.

As the Gujarati New Year 2025 begins, may your life be filled with joy, peace, and prosperity. Let’s embrace this beautiful day with gratitude, reconnect with loved ones, and step into the year with fresh energy and positivity.