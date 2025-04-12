Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 50 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Captions, Status, And Images To Share On Hanuman Janmotsav

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is one of the most spiritually significant festivals that celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman. He is seen as a representation of loyalty, devotion, and selfless service. the beloved deity known for his unparalleled strength, unshakable devotion to Lord Ram, and tireless service to righteousness.

Hanuman Janmotsav coincides with the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra’s full moon day (Purnima), which typically falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. In addition to being a day honouring Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder of faith, self-control, and adherence to one’s dharma.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date and Time

As per Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, April 12 this year. In 2025, the Purnima Tithi begins at 03:21 AM on April 12 and ends at 05:51 AM on April 13. Since the Tithi starts during the Brahma Muhurat, the festival will be celebrated on April 12 itself.

Here’s a curated list of 50 Hanuman Jayanti wishes, greetings, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to share the divine spirit of this auspicious day.

Top 10 Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Wishes

1. May Lord Hanuman bless you with courage, wisdom, and unbreakable strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

2. On this divine day, may Bajrangbali shower you with happiness, peace, and protection.

3. Wishing you a powerful and inspiring Hanuman Jayanti filled with devotion and grace.

4. Let Hanuman's divine energy fill your life with strength and remove all obstacles.

5. May your heart be as fearless and devoted as Lord Hanuman’s. Happy Hanuman Janmotsav!

6. Embrace Hanuman’s spirit of devotion and let your soul soar with confidence.

7. May the strength of Hanuman empower you to face every challenge with a brave heart.

8. This Hanuman Jayanti, invoke the divine within and awaken your inner warrior.

9. Let faith in Hanuman lead you toward a path of righteousness and truth.

10. Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with chants, prayers, and a heart full of divine faith.

10 Heartwarming Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Greetings

1. Wishing you a day blessed with Lord Hanuman’s divine presence and strength.

2. May Bajrangbali guard your home, uplift your soul, and bless your journey.

3. On Hanuman Janmotsav, may your devotion shine as brightly as Hanuman’s loyalty to Lord Rama.

4. Let the spirit of Hanuman live in your heart, guiding you through life’s trials.

5. Sending you blessings of courage, wisdom, and divine protection this Hanuman Jayanti.

6. A true devotee fears nothing — let Hanuman’s courage live within you always.

7. On this sacred occasion, may your prayers reach Hanuman and your hopes find wings.

8. Hanuman’s life is a symbol of strength, service, and purity — may we follow his example.

9. May Hanuman’s blessings be the guiding force in your life, now and forever.

10. Celebrate the birth of Sankat Mochan with chants, devotion, and divine joy.

10 Inspiring Quotes on Lord Hanuman

1. “Strength, humility, and devotion — the essence of Hanuman’s soul.”

2. “Hanuman teaches us that true power comes from faith and dedication.”

3. “When in doubt, remember Hanuman’s leap across the ocean — faith can move mountains.”

4. “Victory is assured when Hanuman walks with you.”

5. “The heart that holds Hanuman knows no fear.”

6. “Hanuman’s loyalty to Rama is the highest form of love and service.”

7. “Chant Hanuman’s name, and even the darkest hour becomes light.”

8. “In the service of righteousness, Hanuman never faltered — be like Hanuman.”

9. “The mighty Hanuman bows only to truth, love, and duty.”

10. “Jai Hanuman — the breath of divine courage and eternal hope.”

10 Hanuman Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp Messages

1. Chant Hanuman Chalisa today and feel the divine strength awaken in you.

2. Sending spiritual vibes and prayers for protection this Hanuman Jayanti.

3. May Hanuman’s blessings guard your path and uplift your spirit.

4. This Janmotsav, let Hanuman be your guide and protector in all walks of life.

5. May your life be filled with Hanuman’s strength, clarity, and unwavering faith.

6. Share the devotion of Hanuman — live with love, loyalty, and light.

7. Jai Hanuman — may the power of Bajrangbali fill your home with peace and joy.

8. Sending you wishes of health, happiness, and divine energy on Hanuman Jayanti.

9. Let Hanuman’s roar drive away the darkness of fear and doubt.

10. On this divine day, remember — you are braver than your fears and stronger than your struggles.

10 Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Image Captions and Status Lines

1. Jai Bajrangbali — Forever in strength and devotion.

2. Hanuman is not just a god — he is the power within.

3. Chant, believe, and rise — Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

4. Worship the one who leaps across limits — Lord Hanuman.

5. With Hanuman by your side, no path is too hard.

6. Strength is not in might — it’s in unwavering faith.

7. Devotion that moves mountains — Jai Hanuman!

8. Let your spirit fly like Hanuman across the ocean of doubt.

9. Fearless, fierce, and faithful — Hanuman is the hero in us all.

10. Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with strength in your heart and peace in your soul.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Images To Share

Hanuman Jayanti is more than just a celebration — it’s a reminder of inner strength, divine service, and unwavering devotion. Let this day inspire you to conquer your fears, stay devoted to your purpose, and spread the message of righteousness. Share these messages with loved ones and let the blessings of Lord Hanuman illuminate every corner of your life.

(All Pics Credits: Freepik)