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  • /Happy Hariyali Teej 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Happy Hariyali Teej 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Hariyali Teej 2026 celebrates love, devotion, and togetherness, making it the perfect occasion to express your feelings for your partner.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Happy Hariyali Teej 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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