Happy Holi 2026: Make your own herbal gulaal at home, 7 natural colours you can create easily
Happy Holi 2026, make your own herbal gulaal: Celebrate Holi 2026 the safe and sustainable way by making your own herbal gulaal using flowers, vegetables, and spices from your kitchen. These DIY colours are skin-friendly, eco-conscious, and surprisingly easy to prepare at home.
Holi is all about colour, joy, and togetherness, but the synthetic colours often used during celebrations can be harsh on skin, hair, and the environment. This year, why not return to tradition and make soft, fragrant herbal gulaal at home? Using simple ingredients like turmeric, beetroot, spinach, and flowers, you can create vibrant shades that are completely natural and safe, even for children.
The base method is simple: extract colour from natural ingredients, mix it with cornflour (or arrowroot), sun-dry, and blend into a soft powder.
What You’ll Need (Base Ingredients)
1. Cornflour or Arrowroot powder (acts as the gulaal base)
2. Fresh vegetables, flowers, or spices for colour
3. Mixer or grater for extracting juice
4. Large plate or cloth for sun-drying
5. Sieve or blender to soften the powder
Cornflour gives that classic smooth gulaal texture and helps absorb natural pigments beautifully.
Step-by-Step Method (Same for All Colours)
1. Extract the Colour: Grind or grate the ingredient and strain to get a concentrated juice (or use fine powder if naturally dry like turmeric).
2. Mix with Cornflour: Gradually add the juice into cornflour and mix evenly until it resembles damp sand.
3. Sun-Dry Completely: Spread the mixture on a plate or cotton cloth and dry under sunlight for 4–6 hours (or until moisture is gone).
4. Crush & Sieve: Once dry, blend or rub by hand to get a soft, powdery texture. Sieve for smoothness.
5. Store Airtight: Your herbal gulaal is ready, fragrant, colourful, and chemical-free.
7 Beautiful Herbal Shades You Can Make at Home
1. Yellow: Turmeric Sunshine
Mix organic turmeric with cornflour.
For a softer tone, dilute turmeric with more base powder.
Bright, antibacterial, and great for skin.
2. Pink: Beetroot Bloom
Blend beetroot and extract juice.
Mix with cornflour and sun-dry.
Produces a gorgeous rosy pink.
3. Green: Spinach Fresh
Grind spinach leaves with minimal water.
Strain, mix the juice into cornflour, and dry.
Gives a soft herbal green packed with chlorophyll.
4. Red: Roasted Turmeric + Lime Method
Lightly roast turmeric until it deepens in colour.
Add a few drops of lime juice while mixing into cornflour.
The reaction enhances a warm reddish-orange hue.
5. Orange: Marigold Petal Glow
Dry marigold petals and grind them.
Mix the powder into cornflour.
Creates a festive saffron-orange shade.
6. Magenta: Hibiscus Charm
Sun-dry hibiscus flowers and powder them.
Blend with the base for a rich pink-magenta tone.
Naturally conditions the skin.
7. Lavender-Brown: Cocoa & Rose Blend
Mix unsweetened cocoa powder with dried rose petal powder.
Combine into cornflour for a muted earthy shade.
Smells amazing and feels luxurious.
Drying and Blending the Colours
Proper drying is the secret to long-lasting gulaal. Make sure there is no moisture left, or the powder may clump during storage. Once dried and sieved, the texture becomes just like store-bought gulaal—but far safer.
Why Choose Homemade Herbal Gulaal?
Gentle on sensitive skin and scalp
Free from synthetic dyes and heavy metals
Safe for children and pets
Biodegradable and eco-friendly
Connects you to traditional, mindful celebration
Customisable colours and natural fragrance
Storage Tips
Store in airtight glass jars.
Keep away from humidity.
Use within 2–3 months for best freshness.
Add a few dried neem leaves to keep it naturally preserved.
Celebrate Holi 2026 the Conscious Way
Making your own gulaal isn’t just a DIY project, it’s a way to celebrate Holi with intention. As you mix, dry, and prepare these colours, you become part of a slower, more meaningful ritual—one that honours both tradition and well-being while keeping the joy of colours alive.
