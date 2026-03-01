Happy Holi 2026: Make your own herbal gulaal at home, 7 natural colours you can create easily

Holi is all about colour, joy, and togetherness, but the synthetic colours often used during celebrations can be harsh on skin, hair, and the environment. This year, why not return to tradition and make soft, fragrant herbal gulaal at home? Using simple ingredients like turmeric, beetroot, spinach, and flowers, you can create vibrant shades that are completely natural and safe, even for children.

The base method is simple: extract colour from natural ingredients, mix it with cornflour (or arrowroot), sun-dry, and blend into a soft powder.

What You’ll Need (Base Ingredients)

1. Cornflour or Arrowroot powder (acts as the gulaal base)

2. Fresh vegetables, flowers, or spices for colour

3. Mixer or grater for extracting juice

4. Large plate or cloth for sun-drying

5. Sieve or blender to soften the powder

Cornflour gives that classic smooth gulaal texture and helps absorb natural pigments beautifully.

Step-by-Step Method (Same for All Colours)

1. Extract the Colour: Grind or grate the ingredient and strain to get a concentrated juice (or use fine powder if naturally dry like turmeric).

2. Mix with Cornflour: Gradually add the juice into cornflour and mix evenly until it resembles damp sand.

3. Sun-Dry Completely: Spread the mixture on a plate or cotton cloth and dry under sunlight for 4–6 hours (or until moisture is gone).

4. Crush & Sieve: Once dry, blend or rub by hand to get a soft, powdery texture. Sieve for smoothness.

5. Store Airtight: Your herbal gulaal is ready, fragrant, colourful, and chemical-free.

7 Beautiful Herbal Shades You Can Make at Home

1. Yellow: Turmeric Sunshine

Mix organic turmeric with cornflour.

For a softer tone, dilute turmeric with more base powder.

Bright, antibacterial, and great for skin.

2. Pink: Beetroot Bloom

Blend beetroot and extract juice.

Mix with cornflour and sun-dry.

Produces a gorgeous rosy pink.

3. Green: Spinach Fresh

Grind spinach leaves with minimal water.

Strain, mix the juice into cornflour, and dry.

Gives a soft herbal green packed with chlorophyll.

4. Red: Roasted Turmeric + Lime Method

Lightly roast turmeric until it deepens in colour.

Add a few drops of lime juice while mixing into cornflour.

The reaction enhances a warm reddish-orange hue.

5. Orange: Marigold Petal Glow

Dry marigold petals and grind them.

Mix the powder into cornflour.

Creates a festive saffron-orange shade.

6. Magenta: Hibiscus Charm

Sun-dry hibiscus flowers and powder them.

Blend with the base for a rich pink-magenta tone.

Naturally conditions the skin.

7. Lavender-Brown: Cocoa & Rose Blend

Mix unsweetened cocoa powder with dried rose petal powder.

Combine into cornflour for a muted earthy shade.

Smells amazing and feels luxurious.

Drying and Blending the Colours

Proper drying is the secret to long-lasting gulaal. Make sure there is no moisture left, or the powder may clump during storage. Once dried and sieved, the texture becomes just like store-bought gulaal—but far safer.

Why Choose Homemade Herbal Gulaal?

Gentle on sensitive skin and scalp

Free from synthetic dyes and heavy metals

Safe for children and pets

Biodegradable and eco-friendly

Connects you to traditional, mindful celebration

Customisable colours and natural fragrance

Storage Tips

Store in airtight glass jars.

Keep away from humidity.

Use within 2–3 months for best freshness.

Add a few dried neem leaves to keep it naturally preserved.

Celebrate Holi 2026 the Conscious Way

Making your own gulaal isn’t just a DIY project, it’s a way to celebrate Holi with intention. As you mix, dry, and prepare these colours, you become part of a slower, more meaningful ritual—one that honours both tradition and well-being while keeping the joy of colours alive.

