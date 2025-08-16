New Delhi: On the pious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees across the world usher in the celebrations days in advance. Many famous Krishna temples in the country and abroad are beautifully decorated and adorned with flowers, as Krishna bhakts queue up for divine darshan of Radha-Krishna.

Janmashtami 2025: Midnight Celebrations, Significance

Also known as Gokulashtami, the much-revered Indian festival marks Lord Krishna's birthday and is celebrated in various ways. He is revered as the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu, making Laddoo Gopal (child form of the Lord) divinely significant. At several places, devotees observe fast on Ashtami and break it only after midnight once the Lord is born. The day is marked with singing bhajans, listening to Krishna stories and legends, participating in plays based on the Lord's life amongst other rituals.

Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev to kill his cruel uncle Kansa, who puts his sister and brother-in-law in jail and kills their 7 children one-by-one fearing death. However, he too is tricked by the divine intervention when the Lord is born, Vasudeva with the help of cosmic powers takes Krishna away from Mathura by crossing the Yamuna river and leaves him in Gokul with foster parents—Yashoda and Nanda.

Vasudeva carries Krishna in a basket and takes him through the river amid turbulent rains and storm. It is believed that during that time, the king of serpents—Sheshnag emerges from the Yamuna river and acts as a shield to protect Lord Krishna under his five-headed hood.

Once Lord Krishna reaches Gokul, there Yashoda gave birth to a baby girl, who is believed to be a form of Goddess Durga. With the help of divine intervention, Krishna is safely placed in Gokul with new parents and the baby girl is taken to Devaki and Vasudev in Mathura.

Therefore, Lord Krishna was raised by Yashoda and Nanda Baba.

Krishna Janmashtami is followed by Nandotsav which hails the festive occasion of the times when Nanda Baba distributed gifts and sweets in the neighbourhood upon the birth of child Krishna.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Janmashtami!