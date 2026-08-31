/Happy Kajri Teej 2026: 101 wishes, messages, greetings, and images to share with loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

Happy Kajari Teej 2026: On Kajri Teej, married women fast for their husband's longevity. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva with full devotion on this day ensures that unmarried girls receive good husband, and married women's husbands live a long life. Therefore, unmarried girls observe a fast on this day to find a good match. This day, various sweet dishes are prepared, and women gather for prayers and rituals. This festival is especially celebrated in the states of North India.
According to the mythological story, on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada, known as Kajri Teej, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Goddess Parvati wished to be accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife. To prove her devotion, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance for 108 years to please Lord Shiva. The day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva united is celebrated as Kajri Teej. On this day, women worship both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with the hope of a happy and healthy married life. Here are 101 warm wishes you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones.
1. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Kajri Teej. May Goddess Parvati bless your home with love, happiness and prosperity.
2. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fill your life with peace, joy and prosperity. Happy Kajri Teej.
3. May all your prayers be answered and your heartfelt wishes come true on this auspicious Kajri Teej.
4. Wishing you a Kajri Teej filled with devotion, happiness, love and beautiful moments with your loved ones.
5. May Goddess Parvati bless you with strength, happiness and prosperity today and always. Happy Kajri Teej.
6. May this sacred festival bring peace to your heart and endless happiness to your home. Happy Kajri Teej.
7. May the divine bond of Shiva and Parvati inspire love, trust and understanding in your relationships. Happy Kajri Teej.
8. May your life always be surrounded by happiness, prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Parvati.
9. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Kajri Teej.
10. May this Kajri Teej bring new hope, positivity and countless reasons to smile.
11. Wishing you a blessed Kajri Teej filled with faith, devotion and happiness.
12. May Goddess Parvati shower her blessings upon you and fulfil all your dreams. Happy Kajri Teej.
13. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati guide you towards peace, prosperity and happiness. Happy Teej.
14. On this sacred occasion, may your home be filled with love, harmony and divine blessings.
15. May every prayer you make on Kajri Teej bring happiness and positivity into your life.
16. Wishing you a beautiful Kajri Teej filled with devotion, family togetherness and cherished memories.
17. May the blessings of Goddess Parvati give you the strength to overcome every challenge. Happy Kajri Teej.
18. May this auspicious festival bring prosperity to your home and peace to your heart.
19. Wishing you endless happiness and divine blessings on Kajri Teej.
20. May the grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati always remain with you and your family. Happy Kajri Teej.
21. May your relationships grow stronger and your life become brighter with every passing day. Happy Kajri Teej.
22. May Goddess Parvati bless you with love, patience, strength and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Teej.
23. May this Kajri Teej fill your life with positivity and your home with prosperity.
24. Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Kajri Teej surrounded by the people you love.
25. May the divine blessings of Shiva and Parvati bring harmony and happiness to your family.
26. May every moment of this Kajri Teej be filled with faith, love and gratitude.
27. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Kajri Teej.
28. May Goddess Parvati protect you from every difficulty and bless you with a beautiful life.
29. May the festive spirit of Kajri Teej bring happiness and togetherness to your family.
30. Wishing you a Kajri Teej filled with blessings, beautiful memories and moments of joy.
31. May your prayers reach the divine and bring peace, prosperity and happiness into your life.
32. May Goddess Parvati bless every member of your family with health, happiness and success.
33. Wishing you a blessed Kajri Teej and a life filled with love and positivity.
34. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your family with eternal peace and prosperity.
35. May this Teej bring fresh hope and new happiness into your life. Happy Kajri Teej.
36. Wishing you a festive celebration filled with devotion, love and family warmth.
37. May Goddess Parvati bless your home with happiness and your heart with peace.
38. May this Kajri Teej strengthen every bond of love and trust in your life.
39. Wishing you prosperity in your work, happiness in your relationships and peace in your heart.
40. May the blessings of Shiva and Parvati make every day of your life brighter. Happy Kajri Teej.
41. May your faith bring you strength and your prayers bring you happiness. Happy Kajri Teej.
42. Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful, prosperous and blessed Kajri Teej.
43. May this auspicious day fill your life with divine grace and endless positivity.
44. May Goddess Parvati bless you with all the happiness your heart desires. Happy Kajri Teej.
45. Wishing you a Kajri Teej filled with love, laughter, devotion and beautiful memories.
46. May your family always remain united, happy and blessed. Happy Kajri Teej.
47. May every new day bring you closer to your dreams and every prayer bring you closer to happiness.
48. Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling and joyful Kajri Teej.
49. May the divine energy of Kajri Teej fill your heart with hope and your life with prosperity.
50. Happy Kajri Teej. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with a lifetime of happiness.
51. Happy Kajri Teej to the person who makes my life more beautiful every day. May our bond always remain blessed.
52. On this Kajri Teej, I pray to Goddess Parvati for a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness for us.
53. May our relationship continue to grow stronger with love, trust and understanding. Happy Kajri Teej.
54. You make every moment of my life special. May this Kajri Teej bring even more happiness to our journey together.
55. May the sacred bond of Shiva and Parvati inspire our relationship and keep our love strong forever.
56. On this auspicious day, I pray that our marriage is always blessed with peace, love and prosperity.
57. Happy Kajri Teej to my partner and my greatest support. May we always stand by each other through every phase of life.
58. May Goddess Parvati bless our relationship with understanding, companionship and everlasting love.
59. Every festival feels more special because I have you by my side. Wishing you a very Happy Kajri Teej.
60. May our love continue to bloom and our journey together remain filled with happiness. Happy Kajri Teej.
61. Happy Kajri Teej to the woman who brings happiness and warmth into my life. May Goddess Parvati always bless you.
62. May this auspicious occasion bring you good health, peace, prosperity and everything your heart wishes for.
63. Your love makes my life complete. On Kajri Teej, I pray that our bond remains strong and beautiful forever.
64. May Goddess Parvati bless you with endless happiness and our relationship with everlasting love.
65. Wishing my wonderful wife a blessed Kajri Teej filled with happiness and beautiful moments.
66. May our relationship always remain as strong and loving as the divine bond of Shiva and Parvati.
67. Your happiness means the world to me. May this Kajri Teej give you countless reasons to smile.
68. May Goddess Parvati shower our family with love, prosperity and togetherness. Happy Kajri Teej.
69. Wishing you a beautiful Teej and a life filled with love, peace and countless blessings.
70. May our journey together always be filled with love, understanding and happiness. Happy Kajri Teej.
71. Wishing my loving mother a very Happy Kajri Teej. May Goddess Parvati bless you with good health and happiness.
72. Mom, your prayers and blessings make every day brighter. May this Kajri Teej bring you endless joy.
73. May Goddess Parvati always keep you healthy, happy and surrounded by love. Happy Kajri Teej.
74. On this sacred occasion, I pray that your life remains filled with peace, prosperity and countless blessings.
75. Your love is one of the greatest blessings in my life. Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Kajri Teej.
76. May Goddess Parvati fulfil all your wishes and keep you smiling always. Happy Kajri Teej, Mom.
77. Wishing my mother a Teej filled with devotion, happiness and precious moments with the family.
78. May your faith and prayers always bring you strength and peace. Happy Kajri Teej.
79. May this auspicious festival bring good health, prosperity and happiness into your life.
80. Happy Kajri Teej to the most loving mother. May divine blessings always surround you.
81. Wishing my wonderful sister a very Happy Kajri Teej. May your life always be filled with love and happiness.
82. May Goddess Parvati bless you with strength, prosperity and success on this auspicious occasion.
83. Sending heartfelt Kajri Teej wishes to a wonderful friend. May your life always be filled with positivity.
84. May this Teej bring happiness to your home and fulfil all your heartfelt wishes.
85. Wishing you a festive day filled with family love, devotion and beautiful memories. Happy Kajri Teej.
86. May every prayer you make on Kajri Teej bring you closer to happiness and prosperity.
87. May Goddess Parvati always guide you towards success, peace and happiness. Happy Kajri Teej.
88. Wishing you a Kajri Teej filled with positivity, love and new beginnings.
89. May the blessings of Shiva and Parvati bring harmony and happiness into your life.
90. May your smile remain bright and your heart remain peaceful. Happy Kajri Teej.
91. May Goddess Parvati bless you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Kajri Teej.
92. Wishing you peace, love and prosperity this Kajri Teej.
93. May your prayers be answered and your wishes fulfilled. Happy Kajri Teej.
94. May this Teej bring happiness, harmony and positivity into your life.
95. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Kajri Teej filled with love and devotion.
96. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower their blessings upon you and your family.
97. May your home be filled with peace and your heart with happiness. Happy Kajri Teej.
98. Celebrate Kajri Teej with faith in your heart and happiness in your soul. Wishing you a blessed Teej.
99. May the divine blessings of Goddess Parvati bring strength, love and prosperity into your life.
100. May this Kajri Teej mark the beginning of happier and more prosperous days ahead.
101. On Kajri Teej, may the divine grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, harmony, good health and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Kajri Teej.
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