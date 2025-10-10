Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 Citywise Moonrise Timing, Puja Muhurat, And Fasting Time: Importance And Rituals

Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, is celebrated with devotion, fasting, and prayers for the long life and well-being of their husbands. In 2025, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, and knowing the moonrise time, puja muhurat, and upvas timing is essential to perform the rituals correctly.

Here’s a detailed guide for Karwa Chauth 2025:-

Importance of Karwa Chauth

Celebration of Love and Devotion:

Karwa Chauth is primarily a festival of love, where wives express their devotion to their husbands through fasting and prayers.

Strengthening Marital Bond:

Observing the fast together and performing rituals strengthens the emotional and spiritual bond between husband and wife.

Spiritual Significance:

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is believed to have performed the fast for the well-being of her husband, Lord Shiva.

Cultural and Social Importance:

Karwa Chauth fosters community bonding, as women gather for puja and storytelling, sharing blessings, traditions, and festive joy.

Symbol of Sacrifice and Discipline:

Fasting from sunrise to moonrise teaches patience, discipline, and dedication, which are core values in married life.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Upvas (Fasting) Timing

According to drik panchang, The fast begins with suhur or pre-dawn preparation and continues until the moon is sighted in the evening. The upvas timing for Karwa Chauth 2025 is:

Upvas Start: 06:20 AM

Upvas End: 08:14 PM

Duration: 13 hours 54 minutes

For reference, some variations by calculation:

Alternate Start: 06:16 AM

Alternate End: 08:08 PM

Duration: 13 hours 52 minutes

During this time, married women observe a strict fast, often refraining from water, as a mark of devotion.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

According to drik panchang, The puja is performed in the evening before sighting the moon. The puja muhurat for Karwa Chauth 2025 is:

Puja Start: 05:58 PM

Puja End: 07:12 PM

Duration: 1 hour 14 minutes

Alternate timing:

Puja Start: 05:54 PM

Puja End: 07:08 PM

Duration: 1 hour 14 minutes

During the puja, women gather with decorated thalis, light diyas, and pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth

According to drik panchang, Moonrise marks the most important moment of Karwa Chauth, signaling the end of the fast. On October 10, 2025, the moonrise (Krishna Dashami) timings are approximately:

Delhi / NCR: 8:13 PM – Clear skies, excellent visibility

Mumbai: 8:40 PM – Partly cloudy, slight delay possible

Kolkata: 7:35 PM – Warm and humid; minor haze likely

Chennai: 8:12 PM – Few clouds, mostly clear later

Lucknow: 8:08 PM – Clear and dry, visible on time

Bengaluru: 8:22 PM – Light clouds, visible shortly after rising

Jaipur: 8:16 PM – Clear skies, ideal visibility

Hyderabad: 8:20 PM – Slight haze, brief delay possible

Ahmedabad: 8:33 PM – Clear weather, no obstruction expected

Guwahati: 7:25 PM – Cloud cover possible, brief delay likely

Women traditionally view the moon through a sieve and then break their fast by looking at their husband and offering water and sweets.

Chaturthi Tithi Details

According to drik panchang, Karwa Chauth falls during the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025

It is important to perform rituals and fasts within this tithi to ensure proper observance of Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Rituals

Pre-Dawn Preparation (Sargi):

Married women receive Sargi from their mother-in-law or prepare a meal early in the morning before sunrise, which includes fruits, sweets, and dry fruits.

Morning Fasting:

Women start the upvas after Sargi, abstaining from food and water until moonrise.

Puja Preparations:

Clean the puja area and decorate the Karwa Chauth thali with diyas, flowers, roli, chawal, sindoor, sweets, and a small Karwa (clay pot).

Evening Karwa Chauth Puja:

Gather with other women or family members.

Recite the Karwa Chauth Katha and perform prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Offer the thali items and light diyas.

Moon Sighting (Chandra Darshan):

After the moon rises, view it through a sieve.

Offer water to the moon while praying for your husband’s long life and happiness.

Breaking the Fast:

The husband gives water and the first bite of food to the wife, completing the fast.

Enjoy sweets and celebrate together as a symbol of love and devotion.

Tips for a Smooth Karwa Chauth 2025

Check Local Moonrise: Timing may vary slightly based on your city.

Plan Puja Early: Begin your puja within the muhurat to align with traditions.

Decorate Your Thali: Add diyas, flowers, and sweets for a festive setup.

Stay Hydrated Before Fast: Drink water early in the morning to maintain energy.

Follow Weather Updates: Cloudy skies may delay moon visibility; plan accordingly.

Karwa Chauth 2025 is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of love, devotion, and togetherness. Observing the fast, performing the puja, and breaking it at the right moonrise time adds meaning and joy to the day. By planning according to the upvas timing, puja muhurat, and city-wise moonrise, you can ensure a smooth and auspicious celebration. This Karwa Chauth, embrace the traditions, decorate your thali with care, and make the day memorable for yourself and your loved ones.

