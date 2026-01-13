Happy Lohri 2026: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Lohri Wishes 2026: Lohri, the vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across Northern India, marks the harvest of the Rabi crops, particularly sugarcane. This year, Lohri is being celebrated today, January 13, 2026, and brings with it a chance to gather around bonfires, dance to the rhythm of traditional songs, and enjoy festive treats like sesame seeds, jaggery, and popcorn. It’s also a time for families and friends to come together and exchange warm wishes and blessings.

Whether you're celebrating the occasion with your loved ones or sending greetings from afar, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share the spirit of Lohri with everyone.

Best Lohri Wishes To Share

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“May the fire of Lohri bring warmth and joy to your life, filling your heart with happiness and success. Happy Lohri 2026!”

“On this auspicious day, let’s thank the Almighty for the abundance of nature and seek his blessings for a bright future. Wishing you a prosperous Lohri!”

“As the flames of Lohri burn bright, may all your troubles go up in smoke. Have a joyful and prosperous Lohri!”

“This Lohri, may the sweet moments and joyous celebrations light up your life. Wishing you all the happiness and warmth!”

“Wishing you warmth, love, and a joyous Lohri celebration! May your life be as sweet as the jaggery, and as bright as the Lohri fire.”

Lohri Messages for Loved Ones

“On this day of Lohri, may the warmth of the bonfire bring love and happiness to your life. Have a blessed and beautiful day, my dear.”

“May this Lohri bring you closer to the people you love and fill your life with abundance and joy. Happy Lohri to you and your family!”

“Here’s to the festival of togetherness and joy! May you experience all the happiness and success this Lohri. Enjoy the festivities!”

“As you gather around the Lohri bonfire, may your worries burn away and your heart be filled with love and light. Happy Lohri!”

“Sending you my warmest wishes for a Lohri full of happiness, peace, and prosperity. Celebrate with joy and create memories to cherish forever!”

Inspirational Lohri Quotes

“Lohri is a reminder that life, like the seasons, is full of new beginnings. Let’s celebrate the joy and warmth it brings into our lives.” – Anonymous

“May the spirit of Lohri light up your path with success, peace, and happiness. Embrace the warmth of this festive season.” – Anonymous

“Bonfires, dancing, and joyous songs — Lohri is a celebration of life, love, and prosperity. May your days be as bright as the flames!” – Unknown

“Let the fire of Lohri burn away all your worries and fill your life with the brightness of happiness and success.” – Anonymous

“The warmth of Lohri brings new beginnings, the sweetness of life, and the promise of growth. Wishing you prosperity and joy this festive season.” – Unknown

Images To Share On Lohri 2026

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Lohri 2026!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)