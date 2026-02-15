Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: Shivratri vrat drink recipes to keep you energised and calm | Om Namah Shivaya

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026 | Om Namah Shivaya: Maha Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting, prayers, and devotion. While devotees refrain from consuming grains and heavy meals, it is essential to stay hydrated and energized throughout the day. Here are some nutritious and vrat-friendly drinks that will keep you refreshed and full of energy while observing the fast.

Vrat drinks recipes: Ingredients and how to make

1. Sabudana Milkshake

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a powerhouse of energy and a perfect ingredient for fasting.

Ingredients:

½ cup sabudana (soaked)

1 glass milk

1 tbsp honey or jaggery

¼ tsp cardamom powder

Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews)

Method:

Boil the soaked sabudana until it turns soft.

Blend it with milk, honey, and cardamom powder.

Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled.

2. Coconut Water & Makhana Smoothie

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte booster, and makhana (fox nuts) add crunch and nutrition.

Ingredients:

1 glass coconut water

½ cup roasted makhana

1 tsp honey

A few soaked almonds

Method:

Blend coconut water, makhana, and almonds until smooth.

Add honey and mix well.

Serve fresh for a refreshing boost.

3. Banana Almond Shake

Bananas provide instant energy, while almonds add protein and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 glass milk

5-6 almonds (soaked and peeled)

1 tsp honey

A pinch of cinnamon

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve immediately with ice cubes if desired.

4. Kesar Badam Thandai

A cooling, energy-packed drink infused with saffron and nuts.

Ingredients:

1 glass chilled milk

5-6 almonds

3-4 cashews

1 tsp fennel seeds

A pinch of saffron

1 tsp honey

Method:

Soak almonds, cashews, and fennel seeds for 2-3 hours.

Blend them into a smooth paste.

Mix with milk and add saffron and honey.

Chill and serve.

5. Dates & Dry Fruits Milkshake

A natural sweetener and energy-booster for long fasting hours.

Ingredients:

4-5 dates (soaked)

1 glass milk

5 almonds

3 cashews

1 tsp honey

Method:

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Serve chilled or warm as per preference.

6. Herbal Lemon Honey Detox Water

A light and refreshing drink to keep you hydrated.

Ingredients:

1 glass warm water

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

A pinch of rock salt (sendha namak)

Method:

Mix all ingredients well.

Sip on it throughout the day to stay hydrated and refreshed.

Significance of Fasting on Maha Shivratri

Fasting during Maha Shivratri is more than a ritualistic abstention from food; it is a spiritual endeavor aimed at purifying the body and mind. This practice enhances concentration during prayers and meditation, fostering a deeper connection with Lord Shiva. The fast symbolizes self-restraint, discipline, and devotion, aiding devotees in overcoming ignorance and darkness in their lives.

