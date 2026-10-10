/Happy Mahalaya Amavasya 2026 wishes: 100+ messages, quotes and WhatsApp status

Mahalaya Amavasya, also called Sarv Pitru Amavasya, marks the culmination of Shradh Paksha, a period dedicated to paying respects to ancestors. Devotees perform rituals, offer tarpan, and seek blessings for family well-being. In Bengal, Mahalaya also signifies the descent of Goddess Durga on Earth, heralding Durga Puja celebrations. Sharing wishes and greetings on this day is a way to extend love, devotion, and spiritual good vibes to family, friends, and social circles.