Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026: 100+ wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Jainism, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara. This auspicious day is a reminder of his teachings of non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), compassion, and self-discipline. In 2026, Mahavir Jayanti is a beautiful opportunity to spread love, peace, and positivity by sharing heartfelt wishes, meaningful messages, and inspiring quotes with your friends and family.

Below is a carefully curated collection of 120+ wishes and quotes, organised into sections to make sharing easy and meaningful.

Peaceful Beginnings: Mahavir Jayanti Wishes

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May Lord Mahavir bless you with peace, harmony, and prosperity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Wishing you a life filled with non-violence and kindness.

May your soul be filled with purity and compassion today and always.

Let us walk the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May this holy occasion bring calmness and spiritual awakening.

Spiritual Growth Wishes

May you grow spiritually and embrace simplicity in life.

Wishing you inner peace and clarity on this divine day.

Let go of negativity and welcome positivity.

May Mahavir’s teachings guide your every step.

Stay blessed with wisdom and humility.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Bhagwan Mahavir: 'In happiness and suffering, in joy...'

Messages of Compassion

Be kind to all living beings, this is the true message of Mahavir Jayanti.

Spread love wherever you go.

Compassion is the greatest virtue; practice it daily.

Let your actions reflect kindness and empathy.

Wishing you a heart full of compassion.

Ahimsa-Themed Wishes

Ahimsa is the highest religion, follow it always.

May you embrace non-violence in thoughts, words, and actions.

Choose peace over conflict.

Live gently and respectfully with all beings.

Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with a vow of non-violence.

Joy & Happiness Wishes

May happiness and joy surround you today.

Celebrate this day with a pure heart.

Wishing you a cheerful Mahavir Jayanti!

May your life be filled with positivity and smiles.

Stay happy and blessed always.

Wisdom & Truth Wishes

Follow the path of truth and wisdom.

May your life be guided by honesty.

Truth always wins, believe in it.

Let wisdom be your guiding light.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti, stay truthful.

Family & Togetherness Wishes

May your family be blessed with unity and peace.

Celebrate this day with your loved ones.

Wishing your home happiness and harmony.

Togetherness is the true celebration.

Stay connected with love and respect.

Inspirational Wishes

Be the change you wish to see.

Inspire others through your actions.

Let Mahavir’s teachings motivate you.

Live a life of purpose and integrity.

Be a source of positivity.

Forgiveness & Kindness

Forgiveness is the greatest strength.

Let go of grudges today.

Choose kindness over anger.

A forgiving heart is a peaceful heart.

Spread kindness everywhere.

Simple Living Wishes

Live simply and think highly.

Embrace minimalism and peace.

Happiness lies in simplicity.

Reduce desires, increase peace.

Celebrate life with simplicity.

Positivity Wishes

Fill your life with positivity.

Stay optimistic always.

Let your thoughts be pure.

Choose hope over fear.

Stay bright and positive.

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

“Live and let live.”

“All souls are equal.”

“Non-violence leads to the highest happiness.”

“Silence and self-control are the keys to peace.”

“Respect all life forms.”

Teachings of Mahavir

“Conquer anger with forgiveness.”

“Truth is eternal.”

“Detach from material desires.”

“Self-discipline is true freedom.”

“Compassion is the foundation of life.”

Motivational Quotes

“The soul comes alone and goes alone.”

“Every act matters.”

“Control your mind, control your life.”

“Peace begins within.”

“Knowledge is power.”

Devotional Wishes

May Lord Mahavir bless your soul.

Pray for peace and harmony.

Stay devoted and faithful.

Let spirituality guide you.

May your prayers be answered.

Inner Peace Wishes

Find peace within yourself.

Calm your mind and soul.

Meditation brings clarity.

Let go of stress and worry.

Embrace serenity.

Prosperity Wishes

May prosperity enter your life.

Stay blessed with success.

Achieve your goals with honesty.

May fortune favour you.

Grow with values.

Harmony Wishes

Live in harmony with nature.

Respect every living being.

Balance is the key to life.

Stay grounded and peaceful.

Spread harmony everywhere.

Faith & Belief

Keep faith in goodness.

Believe in karma.

Trust the journey of life.

Faith brings strength.

Stay spiritually connected.

Celebration Wishes

Celebrate with joy and devotion.

Make this day meaningful.

Share happiness with others.

Let the festivities begin with love.

Enjoy the divine blessings.

Gratitude Wishes

Be thankful for everything.

Gratitude brings peace.

Appreciate the little things.

Stay humble and thankful.

Count your blessings.

Enlightenment Wishes

Seek enlightenment within.

Grow in wisdom daily.

Discover your true self.

Follow the path of knowledge.

Be spiritually aware.

Universal Love Wishes

Love all, hate none.

Spread universal love.

Care for all beings.

Let love guide you.

Stay kind always.

Final Blessings

May your life be filled with divine grace.

Stay blessed and peaceful.

Walk the path of righteousness.

May Mahavir guide you always.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family!

Mahavir Jayanti is more than just a celebration; it is a reminder to live a life of discipline, compassion, and truth. By sharing these wishes and quotes, you not only spread festive cheer but also help keep alive the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir. May this Mahavir Jayanti 2026 inspire you and your loved ones to embrace peace, kindness, and spiritual growth in every aspect of life.