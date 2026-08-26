/Happy Onam 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Onam is a beautiful festival of Kerala that celebrates joy, unity, prosperity, and togetherness. It is the time when families come together, decorate homes with flowers, enjoy the Onam Sadhya feast, and share happiness with loved ones. Sending wishes, messages, and quotes makes this festival even more special.
Onam is a festival that brings happiness, culture, and togetherness into our lives. Sharing wishes, messages, and quotes helps spread positivity and love among family and friends. This Onam 2026, celebrate with joy, gratitude, and beautiful memories that last forever.
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