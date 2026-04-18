Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Life story and 50+ wishes to share on birth anniversary of Maharishi Parasharji

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Parashara Rishi Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of the Vaishakha month, as per the Hindu Panchang. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Sage Parashara. On this occasion, devotees observe a fast and perform rituals such as worship and fire offerings. They also perform a havan in honour of the great sage. According to the scriptures, Sage Parashara was the Vyasa of the twenty-sixth Dvapara Yuga.

Maharishi Parasharji's life story

Maharshi Parashara was the son of Sage Shakti and Devi Adrishyanti, the daughter of Sage Utathya. Sage Parashara married Devi Satyavati and was the father of Maharshi Vedavyasa, author of the great epic Mahabharata and several other sacred texts.

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Sage Parashara composed the Parashara Smriti, also known as the Parashara Dharma Samhita. He was also the author of Vriksha Ayurveda, one of the most ancient treatises on botany.

The scriptures describe Sage Parashara as:

Mantradrashta, that is, the seer of Mantras

Shastravetta, that is, a scholar of sacred knowledge

Brahmajnani, that is, a knower of Brahman

And, a revered Smritikara Rishi

He was the grandson of Sage Vasishtha, the Gotra Pravartaka, meaning Vedic lineage, a seer of Vedic hymns, and an eminent author of sacred texts. It is said that Sage Parashara visited Bhishma Pitamaha when he lay on his bed of arrows. He was also present among the many sages gathered during King Parikshit's final vow of fasting unto death, known as Prayopavesha, as well as during the great Sarpa Yajna of King Janamejaya. Hence, Sage Parashara has always held a highly esteemed position among the ancient Rishis. Therefore, on Parashara Jayanti, one should worship him with devotion and observe the Vrat according to one's capacity.

Parashara Rishi Jayanti: Timings and muhurat

Parashara Rishi Jayanti on Saturday, April 18, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 05:21 PM on Apr 17, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:10 PM on Apr 18, 2026

Parashara Rishi Jayanti Celebrations

In the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, at an altitude of about 2,730 meters, lies a serene freshwater lake known as Parashar Lake. On its banks stands a magnificent three-tiered temple dedicated to Sage Parashara. According to legend, the sage performed intense penance at this very spot. A grand festival is organized here every year on the occasion of Parashara Rishi Jayanti to honor his life and spiritual contributions.

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages, And Greetings To Share

On this auspicious day, people express gratitude and share blessings rooted in wisdom, peace, and enlightenment. Here are 50+ wishes, messages, and greetings you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones:

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Wishes To Share On Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026

1. Wishing you a blessed Parashara Rishi Jayanti filled with wisdom, peace, and spiritual growth.

2. May the teachings of Maharishi Parashara guide your path toward truth and enlightenment.

3. On this sacred day, may you be blessed with knowledge and clarity in life.

4. Let us celebrate the legacy of Parashara Rishi and strive for inner peace.

5. May divine wisdom illuminate your life on this auspicious occasion.

6. Wishing you harmony, happiness, and spiritual awakening today and always.

7. May the blessings of Parashara Rishi bring positivity and prosperity into your life.

8. Celebrate this day by embracing knowledge and spreading kindness.

9. May your life be guided by truth, wisdom, and compassion.

10. Sending heartfelt wishes on Parashara Rishi Jayanti.

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Spiritual Messages And Greetings

11. Let the wisdom of ancient sages inspire you to lead a meaningful life.

12. May knowledge remove darkness and lead you toward enlightenment.

13. Remembering the great sage whose teachings continue to inspire generations.

14. May your soul find peace through the guidance of divine knowledge.

15. Celebrate this day with devotion and gratitude.

16. May truth and wisdom always prevail in your life.

17. Let this day remind us of the power of knowledge and righteousness.

18. Embrace spirituality and walk the path of dharma.

19. May your heart be filled with peace and your mind with clarity.

20. Sending blessings of wisdom and serenity on this holy day.

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Short Wishes For Social Media

21. Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026. Stay blessed.

22. Wishing you peace and wisdom today.

23. Celebrate knowledge and spirituality.

24. Blessings to you and your family.

25. Stay inspired by ancient wisdom.

26. May truth guide your journey.

27. Spiritual vibes and positivity today.

28. Celebrate wisdom and peace.

29. A day to honor knowledge and tradition.

30. Sending peaceful wishes your way.

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Thoughtful Wishes For Family And Friends

31. May this Parashara Rishi Jayanti bring wisdom and happiness to your home.

32. Wishing your family peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

33. May divine blessings always protect and guide you.

34. Celebrate this day with love, devotion, and positivity.

35. May your home be filled with harmony and joy.

36. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones.

37. May knowledge and kindness always stay with you.

38. Wishing you success guided by wisdom.

39. May this day inspire you to become a better version of yourself.

40. Blessings for a peaceful and meaningful life.

Happy Parashara Rishi Jayanti 2026: Inspirational Quotes-Style Wishes

41. Knowledge is the light that removes all darkness.

42. Wisdom is the true path to liberation.

43. Follow the path of truth and righteousness always.

44. Spiritual knowledge leads to inner peace.

45. A wise mind leads to a fulfilling life.

46. Truth and compassion are the greatest virtues.

47. Enlightenment begins with awareness.

48. Walk the path of dharma with courage and faith.

49. Let knowledge shape your destiny.

50. Seek wisdom, and peace will follow.

51. Celebrate the power of knowledge and spiritual growth.

Parashara Rishi Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance, but a powerful reminder to reconnect with wisdom, spirituality, and the timeless teachings that shape a meaningful life. Sharing these wishes is a simple yet beautiful way to spread positivity and honor the legacy of one of India’s greatest sages.

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