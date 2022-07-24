NewsLifestyleCulture
NEW DELHI: Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year. This year, Parents' Day is celebrated on July 24, i.e. today. The day highlights the importance of parents in our lives. It is celebrated by the whole family, and is not only limited to just mothers and father, but can also be celebrated forguardians and caretakers who play important roles in our lives. 

And, in order to make this day memorable for your parents and guardians, we bring to you some beautiful wishes, quotes, photos and messages that you can share with them and bring some happiness on their faces. Take a look here:

 

WISHES, GREETINGS FOR PARENTS' DAY 2022
 

Happy Parents' Day to my lovely parents. You two are the BEST!

Dear mom and dad. I have to thank you for giving me more than I deserve. You are my ideals, you are my strength. You are my inspiration. I wish you both a very Happy Parents' Day. 

Parenting is not easy but parents like you make it sound so simple and easy. Warm wishes to rocking, inspiring and caring parents. Happy Parents' Day. 

Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving. Happy Parents' Day. 

Happy Parents' Day. May you two live a long, happy and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!!

It seems I was born under a lucky star because I have such great parents. Happy Parents' Day. 

A day in a year is not enough to bethankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year. Happy Parents' Day. 

I will never take for granted how greatly I've been blessed. For when it comes to parents, Mom and Dad, you are the best. Happy Parents' Day. 

Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents.

Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.

