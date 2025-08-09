Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Powerful Mantras, And Heart-Touching Last-Minute Wishes

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is one of India’s most cherished festivals, symbolising the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravana month, it is a day filled with rituals, emotions, and sweet exchanges. On this occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread, the rakhi, on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their health, happiness, and protection. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters through every twist and turn of life.

In 2025, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today, August 9, and this year promises an auspicious day with rituals performed free of Bhadra Kaal, making it perfect for celebrations.

Shubh Muhurat & Timings for Rakhi 2025

Here are the auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang:

Thread Ceremony Time: 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM

Total Duration: 7 hours 37 minutes

Bhadra Kaal Ends: Before Sunrise

Purnima Tithi: Begins on August 8, 2025, at 2:12 PM and ends on August 9, 2025, at 1:24 PM

According to Hindu tradition, the Aparahna period (late afternoon) is the most sacred for tying the rakhi. If that’s not possible, the Pradosh Kaal (early evening) is also auspicious.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals: More Than Just a Thread

The day begins with sisters preparing a beautifully decorated puja thali containing:

► Rakhi thread

► Roli (red vermilion)

► Akshat (unbroken rice)

► Sweets

► A lit diya

The sister ties the rakhi around her brother’s wrist, performs an aarti, applies a tilak, and prays for his well-being. The brother responds with heartfelt promises and often, a thoughtful gift. The ritual often ends with a festive family meal, laughter, and storytelling.

ALSO READ | 50 Irresistibly Cute Raksha Bandhan 2025 Captions That Will Make Your Facebook & Instagram Posts Go Viral

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Morning Preparations:

Wake up during Pratahkal (before sunrise) and take a holy bath.

Perform Deva and Pitra Tarpan to honor deities and ancestors.

In some regions, men perform the Upakarma ritual in the morning.

2. Choosing the Right Time:

Perform the Raksha Bandhan ceremony during Aparahna for maximum spiritual benefit.

3. Preparing the Raksha Potli:

Ingredients: unbroken rice, white mustard, and gold thread.

Wrap them in a colorful cotton or woolen cloth to form the Raksha Potli.

4. Puja Ritual:

Perform Ghatasthapana (installation of a sacred Kalash).

Worship Bhudeva (Brahmins) and offer clothes.

Place the Raksha Potli for worship and offer prayers.

5. Chanting the Rakhi Mantra While Tying the Thread:

In Hindi:

ॐ येन बद्धो बली राजा दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:।

तेन त्वामभि बध्नामि रक्षे मा चल मा चल।।

Meaning:

"I tie you with the same Raksha thread that once bound the mighty King Bali. O Raksha, remain steadfast and protect always."

ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan 2025: 10 Unique Gift Ideas Your Sister Will Actually Love, Not Just Pretend To

Heartfelt Rakhi Wishes for 2025

Traditional Wishes:

Wishing you a Raksha Bandhan filled with love, joy, and endless blessings.

You’re not just my sibling; you’re my lifelong protector.

May this Rakhi strengthen our bond and bring you all the success in the world.

Thank you for always being my safe place.

No matter how far, you’re always in my heart.

Funny & Light-Hearted Messages:

6. Happy Rakhi to the one who stole my toys but gave me their heart.

7. You owe me chocolates for all those Rakhis without gifts!

8. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my forever unpaid bodyguard.

9. Our fights are legendary — so is our love.

10. You annoy me 364 days a year, but today I’ll forgive you.

ALSO READ | 10 Irresistible Sweets To Make Your Brother Smile This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Number 6 Is A Must-Try!

Timeless Rakhi Quotes to Share

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” – Marc Brown

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“A sister is both your mirror and your opposite.” – Elizabeth Fishel

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb

“There’s no buddy like a brother and no friend like a sister.” – Unknown

This Raksha Bandhan 2025, embrace the spirit of love, protection, and gratitude. Whether you keep it traditional with mantras and rituals or add humor with playful messages, the day is about cherishing one of life’s most precious bonds.

ALSO READ | Raksha Bandhan 2025: When And How To Remove Your Rakhi Right Way - Most People Get This Wrong

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)