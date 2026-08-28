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  • /Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Raksha Bandhan 2026 is a special festival celebrating the pure bond of love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. People express their emotions by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to make the occasion more meaningful and memorable.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
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