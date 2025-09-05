Happy Teachers’ Day 2025: The Fascinating Story Of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan And The Origin Of The Celebration

Every year on September 5th, India celebrates Teachers’ Day—a special occasion dedicated to honouring teachers who shape the minds and futures of students across the nation. But why is this day celebrated on September 5th? And who is the inspiring figure behind this tribute?

The answer lies in the remarkable life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, teacher, and the second President of India. In 2025, as we observe Teachers’ Day, it’s important to revisit the story behind this celebration and understand how one man’s legacy became a national symbol of respect for educators.

Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1888–1975) was an exceptional academic and statesman. Known for his profound knowledge in philosophy and education, he was a revered teacher before entering the political arena.

Academic Achievements: He served as a professor at prestigious universities, including the University of Mysore, University of Calcutta, and Oxford University.

Philosopher and Author: Radhakrishnan contributed extensively to the understanding of Indian philosophy and spirituality, bridging the East and West.

Statesman: He became the first Vice-President of India (1952–1962) and later the second President (1962–1967).

The Origin of Teachers’ Day Celebration

The story of Teachers’ Day begins in 1962, when Dr. Radhakrishnan assumed the presidency of India. That year, some of his former students and friends approached him on his birthday, September 5th, to celebrate the day in his honor.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, deeply moved by the gesture, expressed that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would consider it a privilege if the day was observed as Teachers’ Day—a day to recognize the invaluable contribution of teachers to society.

Since then, September 5th became the official day to honor teachers and their dedication to nurturing young minds.

Why Celebrate Teachers’ Day?

Teachers are the backbone of society. They impart knowledge, values, and critical thinking skills, shaping the future citizens of the nation.

Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to:-

Appreciate their hard work and dedication

Reflect on the importance of education in personal and societal growth

Inspire students and teachers alike to maintain the noble spirit of teaching and learning

How Teachers’ Day is Celebrated in India

Every year, schools and colleges organize various programs such as:

Speeches highlighting the role of teachers

Cultural performances including dances, skits, and songs

Award ceremonies to honor outstanding teachers

Students giving cards, flowers, and gifts as tokens of appreciation

Role reversal activities where students become teachers for a day

These celebrations foster respect and gratitude between students and teachers.

Dr. Radhakrishnan’s Legacy in Education

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s vision extended beyond just celebrating teachers. He believed education was the foundation for a strong and enlightened nation. His legacy encourages:

Promoting quality education for all

Valuing teachers as mentors and guides, not just instructors

Embracing lifelong learning and critical thinking

His thoughts continue to inspire educators and students worldwide.

Teachers’ Day 2025 is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and a celebration of teachers everywhere. As we honour educators on September 5th, let us remember the ideals of knowledge, wisdom, and service that Dr. Radhakrishnan championed throughout his life.

