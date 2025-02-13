Happy Valentine’s Day 2025: Romantic Shayaris And Poems In Hindi And English By Mirza Ghalib, Rumi, Gulzar, Shakespeare & More

Valentine’s Day is a time to express love in its most beautiful form—words. Shayaris have always been a romantic way to capture emotions and make hearts flutter. Whether in Hindi or English, a heartfelt Shayari can make your partner feel special. Here, we bring you beautiful Shayaris and poems in both Hindi and English, written by renowned poets and contemporary writers. Pick your favorite and make this Valentine’s Day memorable!

Romantic Shayaris in Hindi

1. गुलाबों से भी ज्यादा हसीन तेरा चेहरा

"गुलाबों से भी ज्यादा हसीन तेरा चेहरा,

तेरी हँसी में छुपा है सवेरा।

तेरी खुशबू में बसा है मेरा जहाँ,

तू ही मेरा प्यार, तू ही मेरा आसरा।"

— राहत इंदौरी

2. दिल की हर धड़कन में तेरा नाम

"हर साँस में बसी है तेरी याद,

तेरे बिना अधूरा सा हर एक जज़्बात।

तेरी चाहत ही मेरी दुनिया है,

तेरे बिना ये दिल भी तनहा है।"

— मिर्ज़ा ग़ालिब

3. चांदनी रातों में तेरा ख्याल

"चांदनी रातों में जब तुझे सोचता हूँ,

दिल की हर धड़कन को तेरा नाम देता हूँ।

तेरी आँखों में जो मोहब्बत का समंदर है,

मैं उसी में हर रात डूब जाता हूँ।"

— जावेद अख्तर

4. तेरी हँसी का जादू

"तेरी हँसी का जादू हर बार मुझपे चलता है,

हर रोज़ तुझमें और भी प्यार मिलता है।

तेरी मासूम बातों में है जो मिठास,

वो मेरे दिल को हर लम्हा बहलाता है।"

— कुमार विश्वास

5. इश्क़ की बारिश

"इश्क़ की बारिश जब होती है,

सारी कायनात भीग जाती है।

तेरे प्यार में जो सुकून है,

वो किसी और चीज़ में नहीं आती है।"

— गुलज़ार

6. मेरी दुनिया तुम हो

"तुम मेरे ख्वाबों की तस्वीर हो,

मेरे जीवन की सबसे बड़ी तदबीर हो।

जब भी तुझे देखता हूँ,

लगता है मेरी दुनिया पूरी हो गई।"

— बशीर बद्र

7. मोहब्बत की खुशबू

"तेरी मोहब्बत की खुशबू से,

मेरा हर लम्हा महक जाता है।

तेरे साथ बिताए हुए लम्हे,

मेरे दिल में अमर हो जाते हैं।"

— कैफ़ी आज़मी

8. तुमसे जुड़ी हर बात

"तुमसे जुड़ी हर बात खास है,

तुम्हारे बिना सब उदास है।

तेरी आँखों में बसने की चाहत,

मेरे दिल की सबसे बड़ी आस है।"

— साहिर लुधियानवी

9. सच्चा प्यार

"प्यार वो नहीं जो लफ्जों में कह दिया जाए,

प्यार वो है जो दिल से निभाया जाए।

अगर सच्चा प्यार है तो वो खुद-ब-खुद,

तेरे चेहरे की चमक में दिख जाएगा।"

— दुष्यंत कुमार

10. दिल की हर धड़कन

"तेरी मोहब्बत मेरी रूह में समाई है,

दिल की हर धड़कन ने तेरा नाम गुनगुनाई है।

तेरे बिना ये जहाँ अधूरा सा लगता है,

तेरा साथ ही मेरा जीने का सहारा है।"

— अज्ञात

Heartfelt Shayaris in English

1. You Are My Light

"Like the moon in a lonely sky,

You shine so bright, my love so high.

Every moment with you is divine,

Forever, I wish, you would be mine."

— Rumi

2. Eternal Love

"No distance can ever break us apart,

For you reside deep in my heart.

Through every storm, through every tide,

You are always by my side."

— Pablo Neruda

3. The Magic of Your Eyes

"Your eyes hold the stars so bright,

A universe of love shining light.

One look from you, and I am lost,

In a world where love is embossed."

— John Keats

4. Whispered Love

"A touch so soft, a love so true,

Every beat of my heart belongs to you.

With you, my darling, my world is complete,

Forever, in your arms, I wish to keep."

— William Blake

5. Endless Love

"From the moment I saw you, I knew it was real,

A love so strong, it’s all I feel.

Through thick and thin, through highs and lows,

My heart beats only for you, it knows."

— Lord Byron

6. A Love So Deep

"My love for you is deep as the sea,

Boundless, endless, wild and free.

No matter where life may take us,

With you, my heart will always be."

— Emily Dickinson

7. My Heart Belongs to You

"The stars may fade, the sun may set,

But my love for you will never forget.

Through every season, come what may,

My heart is yours, forever to stay."

— Elizabeth Barrett Browning

8. The Warmth of Your Love

"Like the sun that melts the morning frost,

Your love warms me when I am lost.

Every word you speak, a melody so sweet,

With you, my darling, life is complete."

— Robert Burns

9. Love's Silent Song

"No words are needed, no whispers told,

Our love speaks volumes, quiet yet bold.

A glance, a touch, a heartbeat's embrace,

With you, my love, I’ve found my place."

— Alfred Tennyson

10. Forever in Love

"Through time and tide, through joy and pain,

My love for you will still remain.

Forever and always, come what may,

You are my night, my dawn, my day."

— Shakespeare

This Valentine’s Day, let your words weave the magic of love. Whether in Hindi or English, a heartfelt Shayari can make your partner feel cherished and adored. Choose the one that resonates with your heart and express your love in the most poetic way!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2025!