Happy Vishu Day 2026: 50+ wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

Vishu marks the Malayalam New Year and is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Kerala. Vishu 2026 brings with it fresh hopes, positivity, and the promise of new beginnings. From the beautiful Vishukkani arrangement to the joy of family gatherings and festive meals, this day is all about welcoming prosperity and happiness into life.

On this special occasion, sharing heartfelt wishes, meaningful messages, and inspiring quotes is a wonderful way to connect with your loved ones. Whether near or far, your words can bring a smile and make the celebration even more special.

Here are 50+ Vishu wishes, messages, and quotes to help you spread joy and positivity:-

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vishu Wishes to Share

1. Happy Vishu 2026! May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity.

2. Wishing you a bright and joyful Vishu filled with success and peace.

3. May this Vishu bring new hope and endless happiness into your life.

4. Sending you warm wishes for a prosperous Malayalam New Year.

5. May your home be filled with joy, love, and blessings this Vishu.

6. Happy Vishu! May all your dreams come true this year.

7. Wishing you success and happiness in every step you take.

8. May this Vishu mark the beginning of something beautiful in your life.

9. Let this New Year bring positivity and good fortune.

10. Wishing you and your family a joyful and peaceful Vishu.

Heartfelt Vishu Messages

11. On this Vishu, may your heart be filled with gratitude and happiness.

12. Let’s welcome this New Year with hope and positivity.

13. May your life shine as bright as the Vishukkani.

14. Wishing you strength, peace, and success this year.

15. Celebrate this beautiful festival with love and togetherness.

16. May every day of this year bring you closer to your dreams.

17. Sending you warm hugs and festive wishes.

18. May this Vishu bring light and happiness into your life.

19. Let’s cherish traditions and create beautiful memories.

20. Wishing you endless joy this festive season.

Inspirational Vishu Quotes

21. “Every new beginning brings new opportunities.”

22. “Let this Vishu be the start of your success story.”

23. “Hope and positivity make every year brighter.”

24. “Celebrate life and welcome new beginnings.”

25. “Happiness grows when shared with loved ones.”

26. “Let gratitude guide your journey this year.”

27. “A fresh start is the best gift of a new year.”

28. “Prosperity begins with a positive mindset.”

29. “Shine brighter with every new beginning.”

30. “Make this year meaningful and joyful.”

Wishes for Friends & Family

31. Happy Vishu to my dear family thank you for your love and support.

32. To my friend, may your year be full of success and happiness.

33. Wishing my loved ones a year full of smiles and blessings.

34. May our bond grow stronger with each passing year.

35. Grateful to celebrate this special day with you.

36. Sending love and festive cheer your way.

37. You make every celebration special—Happy Vishu!

38. May we create many more beautiful memories together.

39. Wishing you laughter and happiness always.

40. Cheers to a joyful and prosperous year ahead.

Short Vishu Messages for Social Media

41. Happy Vishu!

42. New year, new hopes.

43. Vishu vibes and positivity!

44. Celebrate joy and prosperity.

45. Fresh beginnings start today.

46. Spread happiness everywhere.

47. Shine bright this Vishu!

48. Grateful and blessed.

49. Welcome new beginnings.

50. Joy, peace, and prosperity!

Vishu 2026 is a time to reflect, celebrate, and welcome a new chapter in life. It reminds us to stay hopeful, grateful, and connected with our loved ones. A simple wish or message can brighten someone’s day and strengthen bonds.