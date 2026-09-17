/Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026: 101 wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Vishwakarma Puja honours Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect believed to have built the universe itself. It's a big day for artisans, engineers, factory workers, anyone whose life revolves around machinery and tools. On this day, devotees don't just worship Lord Vishwakarma. They also worship their equipment and workplace, seeking blessings for success and smooth operations.
The date follows the Sun's movement into Kanya Rashi, or Virgo, every year. In 2026, the festival is being celebrated today, September 17, 2026. For anyone working in technical, mechanical, or industrial fields, this day carries immense importance.
A few simple mantras devotees chant during the puja:
Om Aadhar Shaktpe Namah
Om Koomayi Namah
Om Anantam Namah
Prithivyai Namah
Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2026 by sharing these heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.
1. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with success, prosperity and happiness this Vishwakarma Puja.
2. Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
3. May Lord Vishwakarma guide your hands, strengthen your skills and bless your hard work.
4. May this Vishwakarma Puja bring new opportunities, success and prosperity into your life.
5. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja filled with happiness and positivity.
6. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your work with excellence and your life with abundance.
7. On this auspicious day, may every effort you make lead you towards success. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
8. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your home with happiness and your workplace with prosperity.
9. Wishing everyone a joyful Vishwakarma Puja filled with faith, gratitude and success.
10. May your dedication, creativity and hard work always bring wonderful results. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
11. May Lord Vishwakarma give you the strength to overcome every challenge and achieve your dreams.
12. Wishing you success in every project and prosperity in every step of life. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
13. May the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma bring peace, progress and prosperity to your family.
14. May your skills shine brighter and your hard work bring greater rewards. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
15. May Lord Vishwakarma bless all workers, craftsmen and creators with safety and success.
16. Wishing you a Vishwakarma Puja filled with new hopes, fresh beginnings and endless possibilities.
17. May your workplace always be filled with positivity, harmony and prosperity.
18. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your tools, machines and every effort you make. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
19. May every dream you build turn into a beautiful reality with Lord Vishwakarma's blessings.
20. Wishing you and your loved ones a prosperous and blessed Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
21. May your hard work become the foundation of a successful and fulfilling life.
22. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with wisdom, creativity and determination.
23. May this sacred occasion inspire you to build a brighter and better future. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
24. Wishing you success in your work and happiness in your personal life this Vishwakarma Puja.
25. May your efforts be rewarded and your journey be filled with achievements.
26. May Lord Vishwakarma protect you at work and bless you with continued success.
27. May every tool in your hands become an instrument of progress and prosperity.
28. Wishing you a bright future filled with meaningful work and wonderful achievements.
29. May this Vishwakarma Puja bring peace to your mind and prosperity to your home.
30. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your work with precision, creativity and excellence.
31. Wishing all artisans, engineers, mechanics, craftsmen and workers a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
32. May your talent grow, your skills improve and your dreams come true.
33. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with the courage to create, build and achieve more.
34. Wishing you happiness and success in everything you undertake. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
35. May your workplace become a place of growth, teamwork and prosperity.
36. May Lord Vishwakarma's blessings bring strength to your hands and confidence to your heart.
37. Wishing you a festival filled with gratitude for your skills, work and achievements.
38. May every new project bring you closer to your goals. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
39. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your family with peace, good fortune and happiness.
40. May your dedication inspire others and your achievements make you proud.
41. Wishing you prosperity in business and success in every professional endeavour.
42. May Lord Vishwakarma guide you towards the right opportunities and fruitful decisions.
43. May your creativity never fade and your passion for your work always remain strong.
44. Wishing you a safe, successful and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja.
45. May every challenge at work turn into an opportunity to grow.
46. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with patience, wisdom and skill.
47. Wishing you endless success and happiness on this auspicious Vishwakarma Puja.
48. May your hard work today create a better tomorrow for you and your family.
49. May Lord Vishwakarma's divine blessings bring prosperity to every worker and workplace.
50. Wishing you a blessed Vishwakarma Puja filled with hope, harmony and success.
51. On Vishwakarma Puja, may Lord Vishwakarma bless our family with prosperity, good health and happiness.
52. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
53. May this special day remind us to respect the hands and minds that build our world. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
54. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your journey with success and your home with happiness.
55. Wishing you a day filled with prayers, positivity and gratitude for every skill and effort.
56. May your family always have reasons to celebrate and your work always bring you pride.
57. May Lord Vishwakarma bless every member of your family with progress and prosperity.
58. Sending heartfelt wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja.
59. May the divine architect bless you with the ability to turn ideas into achievements.
60. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful Vishwakarma Puja filled with happiness.
61. May your dreams be built on strong foundations and your efforts lead to lasting success.
62. May this Vishwakarma Puja bring fresh energy and new opportunities into your life.
63. Wishing your family prosperity today and continued happiness throughout the year.
64. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your home with peace and your work with success.
65. Let this Vishwakarma Puja be a reminder that dedication and skill can build wonderful things.
66. May every member of your family be blessed with strength, wisdom and prosperity.
67. Wishing you a bright and successful future on this auspicious occasion.
68. May Lord Vishwakarma's blessings remain with you in every project and every endeavour.
69. May your hard work always receive the recognition and rewards it deserves.
70. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja surrounded by those you love.
71. “Great things are built with patience, skill, dedication and faith.”
72. “Every creation begins with an idea and becomes reality through hard work.”
73. “Respect the hands that build, repair, create and make progress possible.”
74. “Skill is the foundation, hard work is the structure and success is the result.”
75. “Build your dreams with courage and strengthen them with dedication.”
76. “A skilled hand can turn an ordinary idea into something extraordinary.”
77. “Every honest effort is a step towards a better tomorrow.”
78. “Creation is a beautiful combination of imagination, knowledge and hard work.”
79. “Strong foundations create lasting success.”
80. “The tools may change, but dedication to one's craft remains timeless.”
81. “Work becomes meaningful when skill meets purpose.”
82. “Let every challenge inspire you to create something better.”
83. “Success is built one careful step and one honest effort at a time.”
84. “The greatest creations begin with faith in what is possible.”
85. “Your skills are your strength; your dedication is your power.”
86. “Keep learning, keep creating and keep building a better future.”
87. “The hands that create deserve respect, recognition and gratitude.”
88. “A bright future is built through knowledge, creativity and perseverance.”
89. “May your work always reflect the best of your talent and dedication.”
90. “Build with purpose, create with passion and work with pride.”
91. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026. May Lord Vishwakarma bless every effort with success.
92. Celebrating the divine architect and honouring every hand that creates and builds. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
93. May every dream find a strong foundation. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
94. Faith, skill, dedication and hard work — celebrating the spirit of creation this Vishwakarma Puja.
95. May Lord Vishwakarma bless every workplace with safety, harmony and prosperity.
96. Today is a day to honour creativity, craftsmanship and the power of hard work. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.
97. Building dreams, creating possibilities and working towards a brighter tomorrow. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
98. May your work bring you pride, your efforts bring success and your life bring happiness.
99. Wishing everyone a safe, successful and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja.
100. May Lord Vishwakarma's blessings guide every creator, worker, artisan and craftsman towards success.
101. Let us celebrate the spirit of creation and honour the hard work that builds our world. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2026.
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