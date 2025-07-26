Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Theme, Significance, History, And Ways To Celebrate

Hariyali Teej is all set to be celebrated with all fanfare on August 27, 2025. This Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Shravana month, and according to the Drik Panchang, it usually occurs two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and it falls during the Sawan (or Shravana) month, which is the holy month to observe various fasts devoted to Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej commemorates Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's union, symbolizing the profound bond between the universe's masculine and feminine energies. According to legends, Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva's affection. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win over Lord Shiva on this day. She also came to be known as Teej Maata.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Date And Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - July 26, 2025 - 10:41 PM

Tritiya Tithi Ends - July 27, 2025 - 10:41 PM

Hariyali Teej 2025: Significance

Hariyali Teej is celebrated by women mainly in north India, especially in states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej celebrations mainly see the participation of married women. They observe a rigorous 'nirjala' fast (a fast where they don't even drink water), wear vibrant traditional attire, and get beautiful mehndi designs on their palms. Women are fast seeking the long life of their husbands. Unmarried girls also participate, fasting with the hope of finding suitable life partners.

According to Drik Panchang, "On this day, women pray and worship Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss and a happy married life. During Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes, preferably green sari and bangles, prepare swings, and use them in pairs while singing Teej songs."

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in monsoons when there is greenery and flora and fauna all around. That's the significance of "hariyali". As the festival falls on the Tritiya tithi, it is known as Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2025: History

The origins of Hariyali Teej trace back to ancient Hindu mythology. According to legend, Goddess Parvati underwent severe penance and numerous rebirths to win Lord Shiva’s heart and marry him. Her dedication and unwavering love were eventually rewarded, symbolizing the triumph of perseverance and devotion. This story forms the core of Hariyali Teej's significance, inspiring women to celebrate their marital bonds and honour the goddess’s devotion.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Ways to Celebrate

1. Traditional Attire and Jewelry

Women dress in vibrant green sarees or lehengas, symbolizing nature and fertility.

Intricate jewelry, especially traditional pieces, enhances the festive look.

2. Fasting and Prayers

Many women observe a day-long fast, refraining from food and water, to seek blessings for their husbands.

Special prayers and rituals are performed, often in temples or at home altars, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

3. Swinging Rituals

Swings (jhulas) are decorated with flowers and installed in gardens or courtyards.

Women and girls take turns swinging, singing traditional songs, and celebrating together.

4. Henna Application

Applying henna (mehendi) on hands and feet is a beloved tradition during Hariyali Teej.

Intricate designs are created, symbolizing good fortune and happiness.

5. Feasting and Sweets

After the fast is broken, a grand feast is enjoyed with family and friends.

Traditional sweets like ghewar, laddoos, and malpua are prepared and shared.

6. Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Embrace the 2024 theme by using natural and sustainable materials for decorations.

Opt for biodegradable plates and cups, and avoid plastic to reduce environmental impact.

7. Cultural Performances

Communities often organize cultural programs featuring folk music and dance.

Women participate in singing and dancing, adding to the festive spirit.

8. Storytelling and Folk Tales

Elders share stories and folklore related to Hariyali Teej, passing down traditions to younger generations.

These tales often highlight the values of devotion, perseverance, and love.