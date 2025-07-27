Hariyali Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married and unmarried women in various parts of India. The festival usually falls during the monsoon months of July or August. The fasting rules associated with Hariyali Teej hold great importance and are observed with devotion.

On this day, women fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy and prosperous married life. The fasting rules include abstaining from consuming grains, cereals, salt, and certain spices during the fast. Married women break their fast only after sighting the moon.

The fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise, and women often wear green clothes and jewelry, symbolizing the lushness of nature during the monsoon season. The fasting period also involves elaborate prayers, singing traditional songs, and engaging in cultural activities. Married women receive 'sindhara' from their parents, which consists of gifts and sweets.

It's important to note that fasting can have health implications, especially if not done properly. Pregnant or nursing women, as well as those with health conditions, are generally advised to refrain from fasting.

Hariyali Teej fasting rules are not just a religious practice but also a celebration of nature, love, and marital bonds, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Hariyali Teej Fasting Rules: Do’s And Don'ts To Follow While Fasting

Do’s

- Attire matters, so opt for traditional wear like saris and suits for the festivities. Women often choose green outfits as it signifies a prosperous, healthy, and harmonious life.

- Women should perform arti and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, ensuring their husbands' longevity. Those observing the fast can also listen to the narrative of Hariyali Teej.

- During the puja, present handcrafted desserts like puri, artisanal sweets like laddoo and halwa, along with fresh fruits.

- Rise early during the Brahma Muhurat, which is two hours before dawn. This optimal time allows for bathing, dressing in clean clothes, and if you find mornings challenging, consider an earlier bedtime. Waking during Brahma Muhurat is believed to connect your prayers directly to the divine.

- Prepare for the occasion by adorning your hands with intricate mehndi designs and wearing green bangles, symbolizing enduring joy and longevity in your marital relationship.

Don’ts

- Prioritize your health: It's advised that women follow the Nirjala fast, during which they abstain from consuming even water. If you're unwell or pregnant, it's best to avoid this fast and focus on your health.

- When fasting, refrain from taking afternoon naps as it's considered unfavorable according to religious customs.

- During the fasting period, steer clear of wearing black or white attire or accessories, as these colors are deemed inauspicious.

- "Hariyali," translating to "nature" in Hindi, signifies Maa Parvati as a representation of nature. Hence, those fasting should avoid harming the environment or Mother Nature. Often, during rituals, people litter roads and water bodies with worship materials.

- On the fasting day, avoid disagreements with your husband, as the purpose of the fast is his well-being. Focus on positivity, maintain a harmonious atmosphere, and if issues arise, address them calmly together later on.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)