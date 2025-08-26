Hartalika Teej 2025: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Hartalika Teej is one of the most cherished festivals celebrated by women in India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, it symbolises marital bliss, devotion, and the power of women. In 2025, this auspicious festival falls on 26 August, offering the perfect opportunity to connect with your loved ones through heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, and images.

What is Hartalika Teej?

Hartalika Teej is a festival that celebrates the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women observe fasts, pray for the long life and prosperity of their husbands, and adorn themselves with traditional attire and jewellery. The word “Hartalika” comes from “Harat” (abduction) and “Aalika” (friend), referring to the story of Goddess Parvati being abducted by her friends to protect her from unwanted marriage, leading her to perform penance to unite with Lord Shiva.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Celebrate

Fasting and Prayer: Women observe a strict fast without water or food, performing pujas dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

Traditional Attire: Wearing red or green sarees and adorning with bangles, bindis, and mehendi is customary.

Cultural Activities: Singing folk songs, dancing, and exchanging gifts and sweets among family and friends.

(Also Read: When Is Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Significance - All You Need To Know)

30+ Hartalika Teej Wishes and Messages

Here are some perfect wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:-

Wishes for Family and Friends:-

“Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej filled with happiness, love, and prosperity.”

“May Goddess Parvati shower you with joy and strengthen your relationships this Teej.”

“Happy Hartalika Teej! May your life be as colorful and vibrant as this festival.”

“Sending you love and blessings on this auspicious day of devotion and joy.”

Romantic Messages for Spouse or Partner:-

“May our love grow stronger each day. Happy Hartalika Teej, my love.”

“On this Teej, I pray for our togetherness, happiness, and endless love.”

“Your love makes every festival more special. Wishing you a joyous Hartalika Teej.”

Quotes to Inspire and Motivate:-

“Hartalika Teej reminds us that devotion and patience lead to eternal happiness.”

“The power of a devoted heart can move mountains—celebrate it this Teej.”

“May the divine blessings of Parvati Maa guide you through life’s journey.”

Additional Wishes And Messages For Hartalika Teej 2025

“Wishing you a joyful Hartalika Teej filled with love, happiness, and divine blessings.”

“May this Teej bring peace, prosperity, and endless smiles to your life.”

“Celebrate the devotion of Maa Parvati and the love of Lord Shiva this Teej.”

“May your life be as colorful and vibrant as the festivities of Hartalika Teej.”

“Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and joyous Teej celebration.”

“Happy Teej! May our love grow stronger and our bond deeper every year.”

“On this auspicious day, I pray for our togetherness, love, and happiness.”

“You are my strength and happiness—celebrating Hartalika Teej with you makes it special.”

“Let’s cherish this Teej by sharing love, laughter, and sweet memories together.”

“Wishing you endless joy and love on this Hartalika Teej, my love.”

“May the blessings of Maa Parvati guide you toward success and happiness.”

“Hartalika Teej teaches us devotion, patience, and the power of a pure heart.”

“Let this Teej bring positivity, strength, and wisdom into your life.”

“Celebrate the festival with faith, and let your prayers bring light to your life.”

“May this Teej bless you with health, happiness, and spiritual growth.”

“Happy Hartalika Teej! Spread love, joy, and devotion today and always.”

“Wishing you happiness, prosperity, and blessings this Hartalika Teej.”

“Celebrate Teej with devotion, colors, and festive cheer!”

“On this Teej, may your heart be full of love and your life full of joy.”

“Happy Teej! Enjoy the festivities and embrace the divine blessings of Maa Parvati.”

“May your Teej fast be strong and your post-fast feast be delicious!”

“Dress up, celebrate, and make this Hartalika Teej a day to remember!”

“Wishing you a sparkling Teej with fun, laughter, and sweet memories.”

Images to Share

Hartalika Teej is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of devotion, love, and the strength of women. Sending personalized wishes, heartfelt messages, or vibrant images is a wonderful way to honor this special day. Make this Hartalika Teej 2025 memorable by spreading joy, blessings, and love among your friends, family, and loved ones.