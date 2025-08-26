Hartalika Teej 2025: 4 Zodiac Signs To Receive Goddess Mahalaxmi’s Blessings Of Love, Wealth and Success

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival observed with deep devotion, especially by women in North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In South India, it is celebrated as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, where devotees perform the Swarna Gauri Vrat and worship Goddess Gauri, praying for a happy and prosperous married life.

Hartalika Teej 2025: Date and Time

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the puja are:

Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 5:56 AM to 8:31 AM (lasting 2 hours 35 minutes)

Tritiya Tithi begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi ends: 1:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Hartalika Teej 2025: Significance

Hartalika Teej is an auspicious festival in Hindu tradition. On this day, married women keep a strict fast and worship Goddess Parvati, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Unmarried women also observe the fast, seeking blessings from Goddess Gauri for an ideal life partner. Together with Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, it is among the three major Teej festivals, celebrated across India with deep devotion and grandeur.

On Hartalika Teej, a rare planetary alignment is believed to bring special blessings to four zodiac signs. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi’s grace will shower upon them, bringing fortune, prosperity, and happiness.

Aries: The auspicious yogas forming on Hartalika Teej will bring good fortune for Aries natives. Long-pending tasks are likely to be resolved, while promising career opportunities may come their way. Those of marriageable age could receive proposals, and married couples will see more harmony and love in their relationship.

Leo- The Rajyog forming on Hartalika Teej will prove highly favorable for those with the Leo zodiac sign. It is expected to bring financial prosperity and overall happiness. This period is ideal for making investments or purchasing a new house or vehicle. A joyful and positive atmosphere will prevail at home.

Virgo- The powerful yogas of Hartalika Teej will boost the financial growth of Virgo natives. Pending work delayed due to money issues will finally be completed. There are chances of landing a new job, and bonds with seniors will become stronger and more supportive.

Pisces- The four auspicious yogas of Hartalika Teej will bring good fortune to Pisces natives. This period is favourable for starting a new business, and a long-awaited wish may come true. Success in work is likely, marriage prospects look bright, and newlyweds may receive joyful news of parenthood.