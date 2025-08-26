Hartalika Teej 2025: Fasting Rules, Puja Rituals, Dos & Don’ts Every Woman Must Know

Hartalika Teej 2025: Hartalika Teej is one of the most sacred fasts observed by women in India, dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. From fasting rituals to the right colours to wear, here’s everything you need to know about celebrating this festival the correct way.

When Is Hartalika Teej 2025?

Hartalika Teej 2025 is being celebrated today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. Here are the timings as per Drik Panchang:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Festival Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Pratahkala Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Morning puja is considered the most auspicious. However, if missed, devotees can perform it during Pradosh Kaal (evening time).

Fasting Rules You Must Follow

Hartalika Teej fast is one of the toughest Nirjala Vrats (without food and water). Here are the key rules:

1. Married women observe it for their husband’s long life, while unmarried girls keep it to pray for their desired groom.

2. Once started, this fast is to be observed every year.

3. Women break the fast only after the next morning’s muhurat, by offering vermilion to Goddess Parvati.

4. Puja involves offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with arti, flowers, fruits, and homemade sweets.

5. Popular bhog includes halwa, poori, thekua, gujiya, kheer, coconut laddoo, ghewar, khaja, gulab jamun, and fresh fruits.

6. After the evening puja, women touch their husband’s feet to seek blessings.

7. Lord Shiva is offered cow milk, belpatra, dhatura flowers, and leaves, his favourites.

ALSO | Hartalika Teej 2025: 4 Zodiac Signs To Receive Goddess Mahalaxmi’s Blessings Of Love, Wealth and Success

Dos & Don’ts of Hartalika Teej

Dos:

1. Wake up early, take a holy bath, and eat light sattvik food before the fast.

2. Wear vibrant colours and adorn yourself with 16 shringar (solah shringar).

3. Craft clay idols of Shiva-Parvati and worship them.

4. Offer homemade sweets and fruits as bhog.

5. Break the fast with prasad after 24 hours.

Don’ts:

1. Avoid foods with onion and garlic.

2. Do not wear blue, black, grey, or white.

3. Avoid quarrels or negative emotions on this day.

Traditional Dishes of Hartalika Teej

Gujiya: A festive pastry stuffed with mawa, semolina, and nuts.

Malpua: Cardamom-flavoured pancakes dipped in syrup, served with rabdi.

Atte ka Halwa: A ghee-roasted wheat flour pudding with nuts.

Coconut Laddoo: Sweet coconut balls with cashews and condensed milk.

Thekua: Crispy deep-fried wheat flour discs, a Bihar specialty.

Sabudana Kheer: A vrat-friendly pudding with sabudana, milk, and nuts.

Poori: Ghee-fried wheat bread, served with halwa and sabudana dishes.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika comes from “Harat” (abduction) and “Aalika” (female friend). According to legend, Goddess Parvati’s father wanted her to marry Lord Vishnu. To protect her, her friend abducted her, taking her into the forest where she prayed and performed penance for Lord Shiva. Pleased with her devotion, Shiva accepted her as his consort.

Thus, the festival symbolizes devotion, sacrifice, and marital bliss.

In North India, women fast for their husbands’ longevity and prosperity.

In South India, it is celebrated as Gowri Habba, where women perform Swarna Gowri Vratha for a happy married life.

Hartalika Teej is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of faith, love, and divine union. Whether married or unmarried, women observe this fast with unwavering devotion, praying for a blessed life filled with harmony and prosperity.

ALSO READ | When Is Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Significance - All You Need To Know

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)