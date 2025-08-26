Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat Katha: Everything You Need To Know About Devotion, Significance, And Celebration

Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha: Hartalika Teej is a significant festival celebrated by women across India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. This festival honours Goddess Parvati and commemorates her devotion to Lord Shiva. Women observe a strict fast (vrat) on this day, praying for marital bliss, prosperity, and the well-being of their families. Hartalika Teej is also a celebration of feminine strength, devotion, and purity.

Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha in English

The legend of Hartalika Teej is deeply rooted in devotion and love. Once, Goddess Parvati decided to marry Lord Shiva. However, her father wanted her to marry someone else. Parvati, determined to unite with Shiva, left her home and performed rigorous penance to seek his blessings. Witnessing her unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva appeared before her and accepted her as his wife.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This story symbolises the power of dedication, patience, and love. Women observe the Hartalika Teej fast, known as “Nirjala Vrat” (without food and water), to seek happiness, marital harmony, and prosperity. They dress in traditional attire, decorate themselves with bangles, bindis, and mehendi, and worship Goddess Parvati with devotion.

Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha in Hindi

हर्तालिका तीज की कथा भगवती पार्वती की भक्ति और समर्पण से जुड़ी हुई है। एक बार, माता पार्वती ने भगवान शिव से विवाह करने का निश्चय किया। उनके पिता चाहते थे कि वह किसी और से विवाह करें। पार्वती ने अपने संकल्प में दृढ़ता दिखाई और भगवान शिव की कृपा पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या की। उनकी अडिग भक्ति देखकर भगवान शिव स्वयं प्रकट हुए और उन्हें अपना जीवनसाथी स्वीकार किया।

इस कथा से यह संदेश मिलता है कि सच्ची भक्ति, धैर्य और प्रेम से जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और वैवाहिक सौभाग्य प्राप्त होता है। महिलाएं हर्तालिका तीज का व्रत रखकर माता पार्वती की पूजा करती हैं और अपने परिवार की खुशहाली और अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की समृद्धि की कामना करती हैं।

(Also Read: Hartalika Teej 2025: 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones)

How Hartalika Teej is Celebrated

Fasting: Women observe a strict Nirjala fast for the entire day.

Puja and Rituals: Devotees perform special prayers to Goddess Parvati, often including singing bhajans and performing aarti.

Traditional Dress: Women wear red or green sarees, apply mehendi, and adorn themselves with jewelry.

Cultural Activities: In many regions, folk songs, dances, and social gatherings mark the festive celebrations.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

Enhances marital harmony and brings prosperity to married women.

Strengthens the bond of devotion and faith among women.

Celebrates feminine power, patience, and determination.

Hartalika Teej 2025 is a day of devotion, discipline, and celebration. Observing the vrat and reading or narrating the Hartalika Teej katha in Hindi or English strengthens faith and brings joy and spiritual fulfillment. Sharing this story and celebrating the festival with loved ones adds to the cultural richness and devotion associated with this auspicious occasion.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)