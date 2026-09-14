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Hartalika Teej 2026: Fasting rules, puja timings, dos and don’ts to follow

Hartalika Teej 2026 is being observed today, September 14, with women observing the traditional Nirjala fast and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. From puja timings and fasting rules to dos, don’ts and traditional bhog, here’s everything to know about celebrating Teej.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Hartalika Teej 2026: Fasting rules, puja timings, dos and don’ts to follow
Image Credit: Magnific

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Hartalika Teej 2026: Fasting rules, puja timings, dos and don’ts to follow
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