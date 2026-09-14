/Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat Katha: Read the story of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva

When Shailputri came to know about the promise of her father to get her married with Lord Vishnu, she left the home with her friend. She went to thick forest and lived in a cave near the river while penancing to please Lord Shiva. At last Lord Shiva got pleased and promised that He would marry her. The next day Shailputri and her friend observed fast for Lord Shiva which was the day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya during Bhadrapada month.