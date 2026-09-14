/Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat Katha: Read the story of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva

Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha: Hartalika Teej is a significant festival celebrated by women across India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. This festival honours Goddess Parvati and commemorates her devotion to Lord Shiva. Women observe a strict fast (vrat) on this day, praying for marital bliss, prosperity, and the well-being of their families. Hartalika Teej is also a celebration of feminine strength, devotion, and purity.
Hartalika Teej 2026 is being celebrated today, September 14, 2026, during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. Here are the timings as per Drik Panchang:
Hartalika Teej on Monday, September 14, 2026
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:06 AM to 07:06 AM
Duration - 01 Hour 00 Mins
Tritiya Tithi Begins - 07:08 AM on Sep 13, 2026
Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:06 AM on Sep 14, 2026
Morning puja is considered the most auspicious. However, if missed, devotees can perform it during Pradosh Kaal (evening time).
The legend of Hartalika Teej is deeply rooted in devotion and love. Once, Goddess Parvati decided to marry Lord Shiva. However, her father wanted her to marry someone else. Parvati, determined to unite with Shiva, left her home and performed rigorous penance to seek his blessings. Witnessing her unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva appeared before her and accepted her as his wife.
This story symbolises the power of dedication, patience, and love. Women observe the Hartalika Teej fast, known as “Nirjala Vrat” (without food and water), to seek happiness, marital harmony, and prosperity. They dress in traditional attire, decorate themselves with bangles, bindis, and mehendi, and worship Goddess Parvati with devotion.
As per Drik Panchang, "The legend of Hartalika Teej was narrated by Lord Shiva itself while reminding Goddess Parvati about Her incarnation as Shailputri at the home of king Himalayaraj.
Devi Shailputri started penance to please Lord Shiva since her childhood. She prayed for twelve years, which was followed by another 64 years austerity and penance to please Lord Shiva.
The king Himalayaraj got worried about the future of her daughter. When Narada Muni came to see Shailputri, he lied and told that he has brought the marriage proposal for his daughter on behalf of Lord Vishnu. Himalayaraj promised Lord Narada that he would marry his daughter to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu also accepted to marry Goddess Shailputri on the request of Narada Muni.
When Shailputri came to know about the promise of her father to get her married with Lord Vishnu, she left the home with her friend. She went to thick forest and lived in a cave near the river while penancing to please Lord Shiva. At last Lord Shiva got pleased and promised that He would marry her. The next day Shailputri and her friend observed fast for Lord Shiva which was the day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya during Bhadrapada month.
King Himalayaraj was worried for her daughter as he thought that someone has abducted his daughter. King Himalayaraj with his troop started searching for Shailputri everywhere. Finally he found his daughter and her friend in thick forest. He requested her daughter to return to home. Shailputri asked that she would return to home only if he promises to get her married with Lord Shiva. Himalayaraj agreed to her wishes later married her with Lord Shiva.
Due to this legend, this day is known as Hartalika as the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest which Himalayaraj considered as abduction of his daughter. Hartalika word is combination of "Harat" and "Aalika" which means "abduction" and "female friend" respectively."
हर्तालिका तीज की कथा भगवती पार्वती की भक्ति और समर्पण से जुड़ी हुई है। एक बार, माता पार्वती ने भगवान शिव से विवाह करने का निश्चय किया। उनके पिता चाहते थे कि वह किसी और से विवाह करें। पार्वती ने अपने संकल्प में दृढ़ता दिखाई और भगवान शिव की कृपा पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या की। उनकी अडिग भक्ति देखकर भगवान शिव स्वयं प्रकट हुए और उन्हें अपना जीवनसाथी स्वीकार किया।
इस कथा से यह संदेश मिलता है कि सच्ची भक्ति, धैर्य और प्रेम से जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और वैवाहिक सौभाग्य प्राप्त होता है। महिलाएं हर्तालिका तीज का व्रत रखकर माता पार्वती की पूजा करती हैं और अपने परिवार की खुशहाली और अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की समृद्धि की कामना करती हैं।
Fasting: Women observe a strict Nirjala fast for the entire day.
Puja and Rituals: Devotees perform special prayers to Goddess Parvati, often including singing bhajans and performing aarti.
Traditional Dress: Women wear red or green sarees, apply mehendi, and adorn themselves with jewelry.
Cultural Activities: In many regions, folk songs, dances, and social gatherings mark the festive celebrations.
Hartalika Teej fast is one of the toughest Nirjala Vrats (without food and water). Here are the key rules:
1. Married women observe it for their husband’s long life, while unmarried girls keep it to pray for their desired groom.
2. Once started, this fast is to be observed every year.
3. Women break the fast only after the next morning’s muhurat, by offering vermilion to Goddess Parvati.
4. Puja involves offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with arti, flowers, fruits, and homemade sweets.
5. Popular bhog includes halwa, poori, thekua, gujiya, kheer, coconut laddoo, ghewar, khaja, gulab jamun, and fresh fruits.
6. After the evening puja, women touch their husband’s feet to seek blessings.
7. Lord Shiva is offered cow milk, belpatra, dhatura flowers, and leaves, his favourites.
Dos:
1. Wake up early, take a holy bath, and eat light sattvik food before the fast.
2. Wear vibrant colours and adorn yourself with 16 shringar (solah shringar).
3. Craft clay idols of Shiva-Parvati and worship them.
4. Offer homemade sweets and fruits as bhog.
5. Break the fast with prasad after 24 hours.
Don’ts:
1. Avoid foods with onion and garlic.
2. Do not wear blue, black, grey, or white.
3. Avoid quarrels or negative emotions on this day.
1. Gujiya: A festive pastry stuffed with mawa, semolina, and nuts.
2. Malpua: Cardamom-flavoured pancakes dipped in syrup, served with rabdi.
3. Atte ka Halwa: A ghee-roasted wheat flour pudding with nuts.
4. Coconut Laddoo: Sweet coconut balls with cashews and condensed milk.
5. Thekua: Crispy deep-fried wheat flour discs, a Bihar specialty.
6. Sabudana Kheer: A vrat-friendly pudding with sabudana, milk, and nuts.
7. Poori: Ghee-fried wheat bread, served with halwa and sabudana dishes.
In North India, women fast for their husbands’ longevity and prosperity. In South India, it is celebrated as Gowri Habba, where women perform Swarna Gowri Vratha for a happy married life.
Hartalika Teej is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of faith, love, and divine union. Whether married or unmarried, women observe this fast with unwavering devotion, praying for a blessed life filled with harmony and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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