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Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat Katha: Read the story of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva

Hartalika Teej 2026 is being observed on September 14, with women worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and observing the traditional Nirjala fast. Read the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, along with puja timings, fasting rules, and more.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat Katha: Read the story of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva
Image Credit: Magnific

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