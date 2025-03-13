Holi 2025: How To Make Safe, Organic Colours At Home For A Healthier, Environmentally Friendly Festival

Holi, the festival of colours, is all about joy, unity, and the vibrant celebration of life. However, the synthetic colours commonly available in the market often contain harmful chemicals that can damage your skin, eyes, and hair, and contribute to environmental pollution. In recent years, there has been a growing movement towards celebrating eco-friendly Holi, and one of the best ways to do that is by making your own organic Holi colours at home.

We’ll guide you through simple and fun ways to make natural, safe, and eco-friendly colours for Holi 2025:-

Why Choose Organic Holi Colours?

Before we dive into the process of making your own organic colours, let's understand why they are a better choice:

1. Skin-Friendly: Organic colours are made from natural ingredients that are gentle on your skin and won't cause rashes, allergies, or irritation like synthetic colours.

2. Environmentally Safe: Unlike artificial colours, organic colours are biodegradable and do not pollute water or the environment.

3. Non-Toxic: Natural colours do not contain toxic chemicals, so they won’t harm your body or the planet.

4. Easy to Make: You can make organic Holi colours at home with ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen or garden.

How to Make Organic Colours at Home for Holi 2025

Here’s a step-by-step guide to making vibrant organic colours for a safe and fun Holi celebration in 2025.

1. Red Colour - Using Beets

Ingredients:

- Fresh beetroot or beetroot powder

Instructions:

1. Grate fresh beetroots and extract the juice.

2. Let the juice boil for 5-10 minutes to thicken.

3. Once the juice cools down, spread it out on a piece of cloth and let it dry completely.

4. After it dries, crumble it into powder. This will give you a bright red colour.

5. Alternatively, you can also use **beetroot powder** as is for a fine red pigment.

Tip: Beetroot juice can stain, so handle it with care, but it gives a beautiful natural red colour.

2. Yellow Colour - Using Turmeric

Ingredients:

- Turmeric powder

Instructions:

1. Take turmeric powder, which is already bright yellow in colour.

2. Mix a little water with the turmeric to make a paste. Then spread it out on a clean cloth to dry.

3. Once dried, crumble it into a fine powder to use as Holi colour.

4. Turmeric is great for bright yellow colour and is very easy to make at home.

Tip: If you want a brighter yellow, add some saffron to enhance the hue.

3. Green Colour - Using Spinach or Moringa Leaves

Ingredients:

- Spinach or moringa leaves

- Water

Instructions:

1. Boil fresh spinach or moringa leaves in water until the water turns a vibrant green colour.

2. Strain the leaves and keep the green water aside.

3. Let it cool down and spread it on a cloth to dry.

4. Once dry, crumble it to create a fine green powder that you can use for Holi.

Tip: You can also add a little neem powder to get a darker green shade.

4. Pink Colour - Using Red Cabbage

Ingredients:

- Red cabbage

- Baking soda

Instructions:

1. Chop red cabbage and boil it in water for about 10 minutes.

2. Once boiled, strain the cabbage water and allow it to cool down.

3. Add a pinch of baking soda to the cabbage water. It will change the colour to a beautiful shade of pink.

4. Spread the pink liquid on a clean cloth and let it dry.

5. Once dried, crumble it into a soft powder for use as pink colour.

Tip: You can also use roses for an even more vibrant pink colour, by drying the petals and grinding them into powder.

5. Blue Colour - Using Indigo or Butterfly Pea Flowers

Ingredients:

- Indigo powder or butterfly pea flowers (Clitoria ternatea)

Instructions (for Indigo Powder):

1. Use indigo powder to get a vibrant blue colour. If you don’t have indigo powder, you can use butterfly pea flowers, which are native to Southeast Asia and are known for their vibrant blue colour.

2. Dry the flowers in the sun and grind them into a powder to get your blue colour.

3. Store the powder in an airtight container.

Tip: You can also boil butterfly pea flowers in water to extract the blue pigment and let it dry on a cloth for powder.

6. Orange Colour - Using Marigold Flowers

Ingredients:

- Marigold flowers (bright orange or yellow variety)

Instructions:

1. Collect fresh marigold flowers.

2. Dry them under the sun for a few days until they are completely dry.

3. Once dry, grind the flowers into a fine powder.

4. Store the powder in a dry container, and you'll have vibrant orange colour.

Tip: Marigold flowers not only give you a beautiful orange colour but also emit a pleasant fragrance, adding a unique touch to your Holi celebrations.

How to Use Homemade Organic Colours

Now that you’ve made your own organic colours, it’s time to use them! Here’s how you can apply these colours during Holi:

1. Use in Powder Form: Sprinkle the colours on friends and family during the celebration. These powders can be used just like regular Holi colours.

2. Make Colour Water: Mix the powdered colours with water to create safe and natural coloured water for playing with water balloons or water guns.

3. Face and Body: You can apply the powders to your face and body without worrying about harmful chemicals.

Tips for Safe Holi Celebrations with Organic Colours

- Use Natural Oils: Before you start playing with colours, apply a light layer of coconut oil or olive oil on your skin. This will protect your skin and make it easier to remove the colours after the celebration.

- Wear Old Clothes: Even though these colours are natural, they might stain clothes, so it’s a good idea to wear older clothes or items you don’t mind getting stained.

- Stay Hydrated: Playing with colours in the sun can be dehydrating, so make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

- Rinse with Lukewarm Water: After the festivities, rinse off the colours with lukewarm water and mild soap. Use a gentle scrub to remove any excess colours from your skin.

This Holi 2025, let’s embrace the vibrant festival of colours while being mindful of our health and the environment. By making your own organic colours at home, you can enjoy a safe, eco-friendly celebration without any worries. These natural colours will ensure that you have a joyful, colourful, and chemical-free Holi that’s kind to your skin, the environment, and the world around you.