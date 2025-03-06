Holi 2025: March 14 Or 15? Know The Exact Date, Significance, And Celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant and joyous celebration observed across India and beyond. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the spirit of unity. Families and friends come together to play with colours, strengthening their bonds and embracing the festive atmosphere. Preparations begin weeks in advance, with markets filled with coloured powders (gulal), water guns, and festive sweets. Streets are adorned with decorations, adding to the excitement.

When is Holi 2025?

Holi falls at the end of the Hindu month of Phalguna. The first day, known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, involves lighting a bonfire to commemorate the victory over the demoness Holika. This will be observed on March 13, 2025 (Thursday).

The second day, Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi, or Phagwah, is when people engage in playful colour festivities. It will take place on March 14, 2025 (Friday), marking the beginning of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi starts at 6:05 AM on March 13, 2025, and ends at 7:53 AM on March 14, 2025.

Significance of Holi 2025

Holi has deep mythological roots. One of the most famous legends is that of Prahlad and Holika. Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, was persecuted by his father, King Hiranyakashipu. His aunt, Holika, attempted to burn him in a pyre, but she perished while Prahlad emerged unscathed, symbolizing the triumph of faith and righteousness. This event is honored through Holika Dahan.

Another popular legend is associated with Lord Krishna and Radha, where Krishna, mischievously applying colours on Radha’s face, gave rise to Holi as a festival of love and togetherness.

How is Holi Celebrated?

On Holi morning, people gather in open spaces, streets, and parks to joyfully smear colours on each other while enjoying music and dance. The festival fosters unity, breaking social barriers as people from diverse backgrounds participate in the revelry. It’s a time for forgiveness and renewed friendships, as old disputes are forgotten in the spirit of celebration.

Holi is also a culinary delight! Traditional treats like gujiyas (sweet dumplings filled with khoya) and thandai (a refreshing milk-based drink with nuts and spices) are an integral part of the festivities.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)