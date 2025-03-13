Holi 2025 Recipes With A Magical Twist: Food Rituals To Invoke Abundance And Joy

While Holi is a festival of colour, it is also an excellent time of the year to sprinkle a little magic into whatever you are cooking. Dr Madhu Kotiya, a renowned Spiritual and Psychic Healer, Wiccan High Priestess, Tarot Mentor, Numerologist and Vastu Expert shares recipes that combine traditional Indian cooking with spells for prosperity and joy. She is also the founder of India’s First Wicca and Tarot School viz., Wicca India School and Mshezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination.

First Magical Gujiya. Gujiya, the classic Holi sweet, can bring wealth and happiness when one insinuates magic into it. When you prepare the dough, envision your abundance. Use coconut and jaggery. These both are known for attracting energy. Concentrate on prosperity while making gujiyas and chant a small spell or mantra while sealing gujiyas. Fry them in ghee, which symbolizes purification and positive energy.

Now we move to the Prosperity Thandai, which is best for raising high vibrations. It’s a delicious mix of nuts, spices and rose petals, which cools the body and opens the heart chakra with love and joy. For additional prosperity, add a sprinkle of saffron and include turmeric for protection. Stir these ingredients in a clockwise direction to bring positive energies and blessings into your home.

For the more savoury variety, there is the Magical Pani Puri. It's a popular street food with the power to bring happiness and social harmony. To offer additional vitality, prepare the pani with mint, cilantro, and green chili. Relish this dish with your family and focus on all the joys and laughter in your life.

Finally, end it with a touch of sweetness from Joyful Malpua. Flavored with cardamom, a spice that’s said to bring cheer to many, these sugar syrup-soaked pancakes make a fairly painless introduction to Saudi sweets. This batter is sweetened with love and connection, fennel seeds to harmonize with Venus.

So, including these simple but magical practices in your Holi recipes not only assists you in cooking scrumptious dishes but also caters to the spiritual and emotional well-being of the people relishing these dishes.

Wishing you a sparkling Holi full of sweetness and a wealth of happiness.