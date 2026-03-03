Holi 2026 date and time: When are Rangwali Holi and Dhulandi Holi? Check shubh muhurat and festival significance

Holi 2026 is already among the most searched festival queries as families prepare for two key days, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi, also known as Dhulandi. According to the Panchang, Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, while Holika Dahan will take place the evening before.

Holi is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated across India and globally. It symbolises the triumph of faith over negativity, the arrival of spring, and the renewal of relationships through colour and joy.

Holi 2026: Important Dates And Tithi

Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026 (Tuesday evening)

Dhulandi/Rangwali Holi: March 4, 2026 (Wednesday)

Purnima Tithi Begins: 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan is performed after sunset during an auspicious muhurat, while the next morning is dedicated to playing with colours.

What Is Rangwali Holi Or Dhulandi?

Rangwali Holi is the main day of colour celebration, observed a day after Holika Dahan. It is also known by different names in various regions, Dhulandi, Dhulendi, Dhuleti, or Dhulheti.

On this day:

1. People apply gulal (dry herbal colours) to each other.

2. Coloured water is sprinkled or sprayed in celebration.

3. Families gather for sweets, music, and festive meals.

4. Old misunderstandings are resolved in the spirit of forgiveness.

While dry gulal remains the preferred choice today for skin safety, traditional wet colours prepared by mixing gulal with water are also part of the celebrations.

Holika Dahan 2026: Ritual And Significance

The first day of Holi is often called Chhoti Holi or Jalanewali Holi, marked by the lighting of a sacred bonfire. In parts of South India, this ritual is known as Kama Dahanam.

The ceremony symbolises:

1. Burning of negativity and ego

2. Protection of devotion and righteousness

3. Spiritual purification

4. Transition from winter to spring

Lighting the bonfire at the correct muhurat is considered essential as per traditional guidelines.

Holi Celebrations In The Braj Region

Holi takes on a grand and devotional form in the sacred Braj region associated with Lord Krishna. Cities such as:

1. Mathura

2. Vrindavan

3. Barsana

4. Nandgaon

5. Gokul

6. Govardhan

are renowned for unique traditions like Lathmar Holi, temple festivities, devotional singing, and week-long colour celebrations that attract visitors from across the world.

Why Holi Is Celebrated

Holi carries both mythological and seasonal significance. It represents:

1. Victory of devotion and truth

2. Beginning of the spring harvest season

3. Renewal of friendships and relationships

4. Community harmony and celebration

Often regarded as the second most important Hindu festival after Diwali, Holi blends spirituality with cultural vibrancy, making it one of the most awaited celebrations of the year.

