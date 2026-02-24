When is Holi 2026 March 3 or 4? Know the exact date, muhurat, and significance of Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi

Holi, one of the most joyful and widely celebrated Hindu festivals, is just around the corner. Known as the “festival of colours,” Holi marks the arrival of spring and spreads happiness, love, and positivity. However, every year, many people feel confused about the exact date of Holi.

Is Holi in 2026 on March 3 or March 4?

The confusion usually arises because the celebrations begin the night before with Holika Dahan, while the colour-play festival is observed the next day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here is a clear and detailed explanation of the exact dates, muhurat, and significance of Holi 2026:-

Holi 2026: Correct date of Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi

Holi does not fall on the same date every year, as it is decided according to the Drik Panchang. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the month of Phalguna.

According to Drik Panchang, In 2026:

Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026 (Tuesday).

Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi) will be celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday).

So, while the bonfire ritual takes place on March 3, the main celebration with colours will happen on March 4.

Holika 2026 Muhurat and Important Timings

Here are the key Panchang details for Holika 2026:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 5:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 5:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Bhadra Punchha: 1:25 AM to 2:35 AM

Bhadra Mukha: 2:35 AM to 4:30 AM

According to Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan should be performed during Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) when the Purnima Tithi is present and the Bhadra period has ended. It is believed that any auspicious work should be avoided during Bhadra. Since Bhadra prevails during the early part of Purnima, the ritual is carefully performed at the correct evening muhurat.

This is the main reason behind the date confusion: the tithi overlaps between two days, making people unsure whether to celebrate on March 3 or March 4.

Why do people get confused about Holi dates?

The confusion arises because Holi celebrations happen in two parts:

Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi) – Performed on the night before the colour festival.

Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi) – Celebrated the next morning with colours.

Since the Purnima Tithi begins on March 2 evening and ends on March 3 evening in 2026, many people wonder which date is correct. As per traditional rules, Holika Dahan is performed on the evening of March 3, and therefore, Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 4.

Significance of Holi Festival

Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil. The festival is linked to the story of Prahlad and Holika.

According to Drik Panchang, demon king Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son Prahlad because of his deep devotion to Lord Vishnu. Prahlad’s aunt Holika tried to burn him by making him sit on a pyre with her. However, due to his strong faith, Prahlad remained unharmed while Holika was burned in the fire. Later, Lord Vishnu took the form of Narasimha to protect Prahlad and destroy Hiranyakashipu.

Holika Dahan represents the burning of negativity and evil, while Rangwali Holi celebrates joy, love, and togetherness.

Holi 2026 rituals and celebrations

The celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi. Families gather around a bonfire, perform पूजा, offer grains and coconut to the fire, and pray for prosperity and protection from evil.

The next morning, people celebrate Rangwali Holi by applying gulal, playing with colours, enjoying sweets like gujiya, and sharing festive drinks. It is a day filled with laughter, music, and unity.

Holi 2026 will be celebrated with Holika Dahan on March 3 and Rangwali Holi on March 4. Understanding the Panchang timings helps clear the confusion and ensures the rituals are performed at the right muhurat.

As you prepare to celebrate, remember that Holi is not just about colours, it is about letting go of negativity, strengthening bonds, and welcoming happiness into your life. May this Holi bring peace, prosperity, and vibrant joy to everyone.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)