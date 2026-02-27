Holi Utsav 2026: Devotees celebrate 'Festival of Colours' at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), February 27: A huge number of devotees gathered at the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura district, to take part in the Holi Utsav celebrations ahead of the Holi festival next week.

Devotees were seen joyfully playing with gulal inside the temple premises. Priests also showered gulal on the devotees who visited the temple on Friday. Along with the celebrations, people offered prayers to Lord Krishna and sought blessings.

Rangbhari Ekadashi is celebrated with devotion in Ayodhya

Earlier in the day, Naga sadhus and other saints celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi with great enthusiasm in Ayodhya. The celebrations included playing with gulal and carrying the sacred flag (nishan) of Hanumangarhi Temple.

Saints gathered at the Hanumangarhi Temple and applied gulal to each other, marking the ceremonial beginning of Holi festivities in the city.

Panchkoshi Parikrama taken out as per Tradition

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, National President of Sankat Mochan Sena (Hanumangarhi Temple), said that as per tradition, saints carried the symbol of Lord Hanuman on their shoulders during the Panchkoshi Parikrama.

He said that on Rangbhari Ekadashi, saints visited temples, applied gulal, and carried Lord Hanuman’s symbol for a holy dip in the Ganga. After that, they also took a sacred dip as part of the ritual.

Significance of Rangbhari Ekadashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi holds special importance in Ayodhya as it marks the formal beginning of Holi celebrations. On this day, saints and devotees take part in rituals and religious processions across the city.

Grand Holi celebrations expected in Mathura

Mathura, which is widely believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is preparing for grand Holi celebrations. The festivities will include large processions, cultural programmes, and special temple rituals leading up to the main festival.

Due to the large crowds expected, authorities have made additional security arrangements. Local administration is closely monitoring crowd management and traffic to ensure a safe and smooth celebration. (Inputs by ANI)