Holika Dahan 2025: Date, Auspicious Timing, Rituals, And Significance Of Choti Holi

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is a significant ritual of the Hindu festival of Holi, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Observed on the night before the main Holi celebration, this tradition involves lighting a bonfire to signify the destruction of negativity. It is a time for families and communities to unite, rejoice, and welcome positivity. Here are the essential details about the date, timing, rituals, and significance of Holika Dahan that you should know.

Holika Dahan 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, in 2025, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Holika Dahan 2025 Time

The Muhurat (auspicious time) for the ritual is from 11:26 pm to 12:30 am, lasting 1 hour and 4 minutes on March 13, 2025, as per the Drik Panchang. Performing the ritual at the designated time is essential to fully harness its spiritual benefits.

Significance of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, represents the victory of good over evil, rooted in the ancient Hindu legend of Prahlad and Holika. As the story goes, Holika, a demoness, tried to kill her nephew Prahlad by setting him on fire because of his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. However, her plan failed—Holika perished in the flames, while Prahlad remained unharmed. This event highlights the power of faith and righteousness. The burning of Holika’s effigy during the ritual symbolizes the destruction of evil, while Prahlad’s survival signifies the triumph of virtue and devotion.

This ritual not only signifies the triumph of good over evil but also encourages letting go of negative emotions, harmful habits, and toxic influences. It marks a time for self-purification and fresh beginnings.

Rituals of Holika Dahan

The Holika Dahan or Choti Holi ritual centers around the lighting of a large bonfire, which becomes the highlight of the celebration. On this night, families and communities come together to collect materials like wood and twigs to construct the fire. In some traditions, effigies of Holika are burned in the flames, while an idol of Prahlad is placed nearby, symbolizing his divine protection and the victory of good over evil.

The ritual requires several key ingredients (puja samagri) to be offered to the fire, including:

Gangajal (holy water)

Cow dung garland

Akshat (unbroken rice)

Flowers

Roli (vermilion)

Moli (sacred thread)

Jaggery

Turmeric

Moong dal (green gram)

Batashe (sugar candies)

Gulal (colored powder)

Wheat Baaliyan (ear of wheat)

These offerings are made to seek divine blessings for prosperity, happiness, and the elimination of negative energies. As the bonfire blazes, people gather around it, singing traditional Holi songs and praying for a blessed and prosperous year ahead.