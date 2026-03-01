Holika Dahan 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do’s and don’ts for an auspicious Choti Holi

When Is Holika Dahan in 2026: Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026, on the full moon day (Phalguna Purnima). The ritual is performed in the evening after sunset, symbolising the burning away of negativity and the triumph of devotion, inspired by the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

Shubh Muhurat for Holika Dahan 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins: 05:55 PM - March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:07 PM - March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan Muhurat (Evening): After sunset, once Bhadra period ends

Bhadra Kaal Ends: Around 05:30 AM - March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan should not be performed during Bhadra Kaal, as it is traditionally considered inauspicious. The evening muhurat is therefore preferred for the ritual.

Spiritual Significance of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan represents the victory of truth over arrogance and devotion over evil. According to tradition, Prahlad’s unwavering faith protected him from the fire, while Holika, who misused her powers, was destroyed. The bonfire symbolises:

1. Burning of ego, fear, and negativity

2. Renewal of faith and positivity

3. Welcoming transformation before celebrating Holi

4. Cleansing of the environment and inner self

It is seen as a powerful time to let go of emotional burdens and begin anew.

ALSO READ | Lunar Eclipse 2026 on Holi: Rare cosmic coincidence after 100 years, check date, timings, sutak kaal and Holika Dahan muhurat

Holika Dahan Ritual Setup

Days before the festival, communities gather combustible materials like wood, dried leaves, and cow dung cakes to prepare the sacred pyre in an open space. A symbolic effigy of Holika is placed within the structure.

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step)

1. Purification: Take a bath before the ritual and wear clean or traditional clothes to signify purity.

2. Prepare Puja Samagri

Common offerings include:

Roli and akshat (rice) Flowers and garland Raw cotton thread (moli) Coconut Wheat ears or grains Gulal Water in a kalash Cow dung cakes

3. Worship the Holika Structure: Offer prayers to Holika and Prahlad, seeking protection from negative influences.

4. Parikrama (Circumambulation): Devotees walk around the bonfire 3, 5, or 7 times while wrapping the sacred thread around it, praying for family well-being.

5. Lighting the Bonfire: The pyre is lit during the muhurat. People offer grains, coconut, and prayers into the fire.

6. Collect Sacred Ash (Bhasma): Once cooled, the ash is applied to the forehead or taken home, believed to bring protection and positivity.

7. Celebrations and Community Traditions: Families and neighbours gather around the fire, sing traditional songs, and pray together. The atmosphere blends devotion with celebration, marking the transition from winter to spring and from darkness to colour-filled festivities the next day.

Do’s and Don’ts for Holika Dahan 2026

Do’s

1. Perform the ritual only during the correct muhurat.

2. Use eco-friendly, natural materials for the bonfire.

3. Offer new harvest grains as a symbol of gratitude.

4. Pray for health, prosperity, and removal of obstacles.

5. Maintain cleanliness and spiritual focus during the ceremony.

Don’ts

1. Avoid performing Holika Dahan during Bhadra Kaal.

2. Do not burn plastic, rubber, or harmful materials.

3. Avoid negative speech or conflicts during the ritual.

4. Refrain from treating the bonfire as mere spectacle, it is a sacred ceremony.

5. Do not waste food offerings; keep rituals mindful and respectful.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Timings (India)

Date: March 3, 2026

Eclipse Begins: 03:20 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM

Eclipse Ends: 06:47 PM

Moonrise: 06:26 PM

Visibility in India: Visible, though in many places only the later phase will be seen after moonrise.

The Deeper Message of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is more than a festival ritual, it is a symbolic reminder to burn away resentment, ego, and past negativity before stepping into Holi, the festival of colours. It invites people to reset emotionally, spiritually, and socially, preparing for joy, forgiveness, and new beginnings.