Horoscope Dec 29: Geminis have big opportunities in front of them; Virgos need to stay neutral

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions.

ARIES: Sometimes it feels like patience isn't a virtue as much as a method of torture! If you want to retain any sense of balance in your life, you're going to have to find a way to take your internal clock and slow it down. A great way to slow your roll would be to laugh a lot, so talk to people who always have a funny take on things. Their quips and witty comments will help take your mind off your urge to rush around and help you stay hopeful for the future.

TAURUS: Slowing down might not feel comfortable right now, but it's the right thing to do. The intense energy you put out today shouldn't be directed at solving problems or putting out fires. Instead, direct it solely at reducing the number of unnecessary commitments in your life. Put the brakes on a new project, cool off an overwhelming new flirtation, or tell that pushy friend that you need some time to yourself. Do whatever it takes to get yourself to a brand-new level of stasis.

GEMINI: It's a good thing to share your ideas and goals with the people in your life who can encourage you, but you need to do more than that right now. After all, is talking about what you want going to get it? No! The only way you can get what you want is by working for it. Right now, while your desire is still great, start focusing your energy on reaching your goals. You can make things happen in your life. Huge opportunities are right in front of you.

CANCER: Your friends and family have been a valuable source of support and inspiration over the years, and it's time you thanked them all for their devotion. You might assume they know how you feel, but they'd appreciate hearing it. If you can't see them in person, send handwritten cards or letters. Bake some cookies or other treats you can take to them or send them. Create a funny, multimedia video that tells them how you feel. Whatever you do, they'll know it's heartfelt and love it!

LEO: People could be projecting their own issues onto you today, so don't listen to anyone who seems to be pointing out your faults. They're either jealous of you or worried that they themselves are failing. It seems like everyone has issues right now, and their insecurities could start to get on your nerves. Before you lose your temper, it would be better to go off by yourself and be alone. You can't get caught up in feeding the egos of other people.

VIRGO: As exciting or tantalizing as it may seem, other people's drama is going to do nothing but add trouble to your life right now, so steer clear! There is no need to get involved in anyone else's problems even if you think you have a solution. They are different from you, so what worked for you might only make things worse for them. You can express your ideas, but don't offer advice and don't take anyone's side. Stay neutral right now.

LIBRA: A new person could come into your life whose powerful, magnetic charisma you find captivating! But be careful it doesn't distract you from what you need to get done. Prioritize your responsibilities ahead of building a new connection with this person. Resisting their pull will be easy once you get engrossed in what you have to do. You're ready to share your time and ideas with others, but first you have to fulfill your commitments.

SCORPIO: You could encounter someone who seems like a textbook example of a jerk, but try to be open-minded about them. Judging a book by its cover has never been your style, so don't start now. Extenuating circumstances are at work here. Maybe they're intimidated by you. Maybe they're acting out because they're worried or just have a headache. You just don't know enough to know why they're acting the way they are. Give them a chance and give them time.

SAGITTARIUS: The smallest details of the day could be like blinking neon signs. That's how powerful your observational skills will be. This means it's a great day for negotiating. You'll be able to read the other person like a book. You'll have the upper hand today, there is no denying that! You might have to explain what is going on to the confused folks around you.

CAPRICORN: Sometimes when people say the right thing, they’re not just cheering up the person who’s crying for help; they’re often helping themselves as well. You have a lot to offer others, and your friends could come back and reciprocate your help in some manner in the future. Take advantage of it. One good turn always deserves another, and for you, that good turn could well be beneficial for months to come!

AQUARIUS: Better than anyone else right now, you understand the energy that a connection between two people can create. It's all about pairs. Groups can be fun, but right now they could feel more strange than stimulating. What you really crave and what you really need is to spend time with just one other person. It can be your partner, a sibling, a friend, or even a stranger. It could be in person or by video chat. But spending time as part of a pair today could be very rewarding and revealing.

PISCES: You could get a lot of positive reinforcement in the form of beautiful words about how wonderful, smart, or desirable you are. Naturally, this will leave you feeling pretty good about yourself! Build on that good feeling by taking a few more bold risks and challenges in your life. You need to start believing that you can excel in the most demanding situations. After all, everyone else believes you can. It's perfectly fine to prove them right.