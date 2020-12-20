Horoscope December 21: Aries should start dealing emotions on your own; wonderful time for Pisces to become leaders

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out your horoscope predictions for December 21.

ARIES: It's perfectly acceptable to rely on the support of friends and family to see you through the tough times. After all, they love doing it. But at a certain point, you have to get back to normal life and start dealing with your emotions on your own. You can do this. You've done it before, and you'll probably have to do it again. Move away from the caring but limiting arms of loved ones. Go off on your own and remind yourself that being independent is the healthiest way to be right now.

TAURUS: Be ready to make a compromise with a friend today, because it will be the only way to get anything close to what you want without ticking them off. Why create tension when you can think of a way for everyone to get what they want? It's not difficult for you to see things from another perspective, so try to see things from their point of view, and have some compassion. This is a time in your life for working for everyone's best interests, not compete for a bigger slice of the pie.

GEMINI: Unless it's the big boss dictating a firm rule, you don't have to obey anyone except yourself today. If people are trying to put restrictions on what you can do, work your way around them! You are the one in control of your life, and it's the right time to remind yourself of this face. Point your ship wherever you want it to go, and start off on your journey. Just fulfill your own goals right now. Worry about following all the rules later.

CANCER: Becoming more involved in the life of another person can be a tricky thing. You don't want to share too much too soon, but you don't want to hold back when there's a magical opportunity to really connect. This delicate balance is something you can easily achieve if you take things slowly. If you give yourself—and them—the space and time necessary to get used to changes, all will go very smoothly. Just don't rush it. They aren't going anywhere and neither are you.

LEO: There is far too much up in the air right now for you to barrel ahead with your plans, excited about them as you may be. Instead, you'll have to figure out a way to curb your enthusiasm. One excellent idea is to find out what your friends are up to. One of them has some exciting stuff going on, and they would like your help or advice. Focusing your mind on someone else's goals for a while will help keep it off your own. Distraction can be a very useful tool to keep yourself centered.

VIRGO: You're one step closer to a goal you've been working very hard toward, and miles away from the bad habits in your past. It is a good day to reward yourself with a nice pat on the back and maybe even a little splurge, just to keep you motivated to stick to your winning routine. You know when you’re doing something that’s good for you because your feelings will tend to be heightened. If you’re happy, then you are certainly on the right track.

LIBRA: It looks like you'll finally be able to close the door on past issues at work or school. That water is finally going to be under the bridge and part of your memories. Try not to dwell on things that have gone before. It's not healthy, and it's just not any fun! Right now you need to set your sights on a new adventure. Start planning your next vacation, your next date, or your next project. It's time to schedule something to look forward to because your future is bright.

SCORPIO: Resisting temptation isn't going to be difficult for you today. Your self-control is at an all-time high, mostly because you're finally starting to see the benefits of all your efforts. You like this feeling. It's the feeling of getting a reward for doing hard work. Keep up the momentum because you've come too far to let it all go now. And if you see a friend who's struggling with their own self-discipline, give them a pep talk. It will make all the difference.

SAGITTARIUS: Your way with finances is a little bit messy right now, so stay out of any situation in which you could succumb to the charms of an impulse buy. Your biggest problem is that you're losing focus. You're not quite as organized as you used to be about tracking where every penny goes. Once you get a little bit more disciplined about balancing your accounts and saving those receipts, you'll be good to go again.

CAPRICORN: There is no reason for you to be afraid to step into a new world today. Your energy won't let you down, and your desire to experience strange and challenging events is only going to get stronger, so you have to satisfy it! There is no better way to get that "hey, I can do this!" feeling than by stepping out of your comfort zone and trying a new task or hobby. Take a deep breath and dive right in. What are you waiting for? It will be an exciting day.

AQUARIUS: You might think that by giving yourself boundaries you'll give yourself more self-discipline. This is definitely not the case, though, especially today when you'd be better off just letting yourself go. Enough with the self-imposed restrictions. You need some more freedom in your life, and you should give yourself that freedom. Don't schedule everything down to the minute. Leave room for spontaneity and last-minute ideas. They're usually the best, anyway.

PISCES: Your high energy level is a mixed blessing today. It will help you get an awful lot off your plate, but it could trigger some tension between you and the folks who are moving a lot more slowly than you are. Changes are happening within your group, and not everyone is on the same page right now. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to become a leader for others. They are a little bit lost and looking for a way to get some clarity. Share your ideas with them.