Horoscope December 27: Aquarius should let go of things that may be stopping progress; Cancer may meet an old flame

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions.

ARIES: You might feel like taking an impromptu break, even if it’s only for a couple of days. This will do wonders to boost your mood and recharge your spirits. However, feelings could come to the surface, so try to avoid doing or saying anything that you might come to regret later. In addition, this could mark a jumping-off point for you. You might find yourself engaged in activities that take your plans to the next level. It all looks very exciting!

TAURUS: Talk about a delectable dilemma! The stars are making impulse the name of the game, and they've set up shop in your house of secret desires. It's easy to see how you could get yourself into a bit of trouble if you're not careful. Of course, this is the kind of trouble that others might run from, but sensual little you might take your own sweet time with it instead. At least no one will have to remind you to be discreet!

GEMINI: You know how you've had the feeling lately that something big is coming along? As usual, you're right. A group is about to ask, if not outright beg, that you become more involved. A lot more involved. Does this mean your fun is over? Will you have to worry about things like organization, paperwork, and so on? Not hardly. Delegate, delegate, delegate. You're the ideas person. That's why they want you. Assemble your staff.

CANCER: You could be deepening your understanding of yourself and clearing up issues that may have caused a lot of discontent over the years. It’s possible that one or two misunderstandings could occur. If someone you care about seems to withdraw for a while, try not to take it personally. They could have other matters to attend to and need time and space to sort things out. There’s also a chance of an old flame or ex walking back into your life, and this could revive a relationship if that’s what you want.

LEO: Over the coming weeks and months, your attention could be drawn to exploring issues or experiences that have troubled you for some time. There may have been long periods when you pushed these to the back of your mind and simply got on with life. Now, however, you might feel it’s time to address them and find a way to resolve and heal them. If you feel you need help doing this, this is an excellent chance to get counseling or therapy or find another way to acknowledge and let go of such matters.

VIRGO: This is a good opportunity to complete anything that may be half done. This is your chance to clear the decks and make the space for new things to enter your life in the future. For instance, if there is something you have always wanted to do but never got around to it, consider putting this at the top of your list. And by all means, enjoy it!

LIBRA: You could be very honest in your ideas and opinions now. You might feel like rebelling in order to stir things up and make life more exciting. While this might be fine on a small scale, it could have major repercussions if it affects more important areas of your life or other people. It would be better to hold back from making any major declarations that could upset others. Try to find another outlet, such as vigorous exercise.

SCORPIO: You're so ready to relax that you're feeling torn between spending yet another evening with that delectable new admirer and taking the night off to get some sleep. Obviously, you must be really, really tired here. Not to dissuade you from your well-deserved rest, but you should know that there's a passionate, physically impetuous vibe at the moment, and you know what that means. Make some coffee, grab a shower, and rally.

SAGITTARIUS: A very soulful vibe could encourage you to reach out to others and help in whatever way you can. However, there might be a tendency to give too much away or offer help to those who are able to help themselves. Therefore, it might be just as well to think very carefully before you act charitably and hand over your hard-earned cash. On another note, you could have some very big ideas about a personal goal, but before you start, be sure it’s practical and doable. You could overestimate your abilities.

CAPRICORN: The stars are encouraging you to put energy and effort into fulfilling your ambitions. You could decide to focus on one particular goal and see it through to the end. You could also be a lot more competitive when it comes to job interviews or getting a promotion. But there can also be such a thing as trying too hard. Balance periods of intense work with times when you go with the flow. This can allow new ideas and solutions to emerge.

AQUARIUS: This is a time when the cosmos encourages you to unwind and recharge. It's an opportunity to see your life in perspective and make a few key decisions. It also offers you the chance to let go of anything that may be getting in the way of your progress by doing some spiritual and emotional housecleaning. Clear space by releasing anything that no longer serves your best interests. Even if you are busy this week, be sure to take some time out to recharge.

PISCES: You're set up to have one of those priceless days. Don't take it for granted, but don't get too carried away being grateful either. You can enjoy it without feeling indebted to whatever person gets the show on the road for you. Remember, what goes around comes around, so if what comes your way is delightful, it's simply because it's your turn. Enjoy yourself!