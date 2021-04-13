Horoscope for April 14 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Virgos should invest their money, Capricorns will experience domestic bliss

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today you may help people around you - especially those in need. Creativity will strike well and new ideas will come to your mind at work. You might also want to indulge in a change of interiors in your house. Lovers will find themselves planning a trip close by.

Taurus

You will find yourself being busy with domestic issues - especially solving issues between two people you love. You will also find yourself spending on household items, try to control that spend. At work you will be too busy to take care of a new project handed over to you.

Gemini

Your way of thinking is going to be positive today. You will show true leadership skills at work and impress your bosses. You will want to spend on a lavish dinner with family and friends. Kids might want some help in the educational area with you.

Cancer

Something big at work will make you nervous today. Students, if exams are near then try studying by writing more and remembering things. Lovers might quarrel during the first half of the day. Singles should keep their heart shut today.

Leo

You will find excess positivity in your career today. If you want to ask for a promotion then today is a good day to do so. You will find gains in terms of previous investments. Friends and family will be willing to help you with your health today.

Virgo

Plan some investment for your future today. A career switch might be coming close. Singles will find love in an unexpected social setting. Lovers, focus on getting your communication better today.

Libra

You will be rewarded for hard work at the office. Your parents health is going to be very good. Your creativity is at its peak, so do something in the artistic world today. Kids will need your attention more than usual.

Scorpio

You will be satisfied with your job today. Religious places might be calling out to you. Your spiritual energy is high today. Focus on planning for the next few months - in terms of home and work both.

Sagittarius

You might feel dull at work. But at home things will be different. Family will be energised and keep you on your toes. Loved ones might plan a surprise for you. Some bad news regarding money will come towards you, so it’s best not to spend too much.

Capricorn

There will be harmony in your domestic setting today. Some influential person will inspire you, and might even offer you a job. A lot of people will be attracted to you, especially singles. Lovers - take up a new hobby to spend some time together.

Aquarius

You will be busy with work today. Your family might want more of your attention. If you have a business, you will find successful investors today. You might also want to plan for future education to help better your path.

Pisces

You will self-analyze yourself a lot today. Focus on building yourself for the better and don’t critique. Superiors might want more of your attention than usual. Family won’t be able to understand your work life, and this might create some friction. Investments will get gains today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.