Horoscope for August 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Red colour will be lucky for Arians, number 11 will prove lucky Cancerians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

New sources of income are likely to open up for you today. Past investments will bring gains. Health issues regarding parents will be resolved. Red is a lucky color for you today, try incorporating it in your outfit for good luck. Focus on your long term goals.

Taurus

You will be able to implement your pending business plans. A strong sense of support is coming your way, both in professional and personal terms. If you’ve been looking to make investments, property is a good place to start. Domestic issues will be resolved if communicated well.

Gemini

Whatever comes to you today will be controlled before it reaches you. You will find people coming to you for advice at work. Gains in your personal investments will boost financial health. It’s a good day to get a workout in.

Cancer

You might find yourself in a tiff with your partner today. Singles will be able to connect with their prospective partners in a new sense. Your bosses will show you appreciation for your endless hard work. The letter K and number 11 will prove to be lucky for you.

Leo

Your mind is working wonders today. You will be able to make quick decisions in your professional life, which will lead to gains. You might also find yourself building interest in a different hobby/sport. Make sure to pursue it. Lovers will find themselves enjoying a date night.

Virgo

Be ready for a set of professional gains coming your way. This could either be in terms of finances or position, or maybe both. If you’re looking to purchase a new house, today is a good day to start looking. Spend some extra time with your family today to strengthen your bond.

Libra

Things will be under your control today. You will enjoy work, and also indulge in mini social events after work. It’s advised to keep your wallet tightly closed today. Past investments might bring in some losses, but nothing your bank account can’t handle.

Scorpio

You have a lot of disposable income today, so it’s safe to say if you want to spend on some luxuries, you can go ahead and do it. Singles are advised to stay away from love today, as words can be misunderstood during the day. Couples should focus on growing their bond through strong communication. Kids' health issues will be resolved.

Sagittarius

Just because you’re adventurous doesn’t mean you always have to go ahead and do something crazy. You’re advised to find a spot to settle in today and focus on your daily tasks at work. Domestic life will be smooth as your partner will happily agree to the plans you have for the night. Any health issues concerning kids and parents will be resolved.

Capricorn

Love might not be your first priority, but today it will find you quicker than you expected. Singles are advised to keep their arms and thoughts open for those showing interest. Your workplace might get you a little stressed out, but it’s best to stay under the shadows and out of office politics. Get a meditation session in to keep your head straight.

Aquarius

You are blessed by the moon today. Happiness in terms of professional life is coming your way. Those looking for jobs will find themselves lucky today. Your family will need your attention more than usual today. It’s best to focus on domestic issues today.

Pisces

Negativity around you will disappear because of your positive attitude. The color blue will prove to be a calming sensation for you today. Work will be full of impromptu projects that you will have to lead. Focus on each task and get it resolved. Kids’ education will be a major point of conversation at home.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.