Horoscope for July 26 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Workout Cancerians, avoid outdoors Scorpios!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

The end of the month is near, and it’s time to keep a check on your finances. If you’re looking to switch jobs, then today is an auspicious day to start the search. Don’t forget to focus on your family for some time today.

Taurus

New sources of income are likely to be opened for you today. Past investments will also bring gains. You will also find yourself connecting with a friend on a spiritual level. Keep a check on your health today and avoid eating out.

Gemini

You will receive instant gains from your business. It is advised to avoid stress in your domestic life. Your work might push you out of your comfort zone into a new project. Students should take a break from studying and pick up a hobby to build their skillset.

Cancer

You are likely to be attracted to someone from your friends group today. Weigh the pros and cons before going ahead with it. At work, you will be focused on the newer projects handed to you, but don’t forget the old ones you’re yet to complete. Try to get a workout in at the end of the day.

Leo

Love is in the air for singles today. Couples will find themselves communicating better with each other. How about spending some time at work learning from others? This will help you in growing as a person and as a professional. You are advised not to make new investments today.

Virgo

It’s a good day for your finances, as you will be able to strike the right line between expenses and earnings. If you really want to buy something big, it’s advised to invest in something that will bring in gains in the future. Work might be full with you leading your team.

Libra

You might be distracted today and this might affect your work. Don’t worry, a 10 minute meditation session will help calm you down. If you want to indulge in something guilty, go for the dessert you’ve been craving. Friends could use your expert advice on things - so reach out to them.

Scorpio

You are advised to drive safely today. It’s best if you stay inside and avoid the outside world. For those with families, you will find yourself meeting with lots of domestic harmony. Singles are going to discover likeness for someone unexpected.

Sagittarius

Your team at work is going to be your support system today, which is going to bring in a lot of positivity around the office. At home, spend some time cleaning up your surroundings. Are you looking to purchase something new? Look into a hobby and invest in that instead of spending on random things.

Capricorn

It’s your day to let people in, whether it’s at work or in your personal life. At work, you will have to understand that you can’t handle everything. It’s advised to hand over some tasks to others. At home, you’re advised to open up to your parents, siblings, or partners. They will be able to help with whatever your mind is battling with.

Aquarius

New partnerships at work will be beneficial for you at work. Love is slow today, and it’s best to let it run its course. Find happiness in little things today. Stay motivated by looking at people around you. Make wise investments, if any.

Pisces

Focus on what you’re looking for in 10 years. You need to start planning now. You will also find yourself spending time with your friends, which will refresh your mind. If you’re stressing over anything, it’s best to practice the art of letting go.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.