Horoscope for July 4 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Spend time outdoors Taureans, career problems will be solved Sagittarians!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might be in an irrational state of mind today. Try not to make any decisions by yourself in this state. In good news, your financial position is going to rise today. You’re either going to stumble upon some large finances, or you might get offered a promotion. But don’t spend it all in one place.

Taurus

Spending time outdoors is advised today. Even if your work doesn’t permit you to do so, try to go out and meet with nature. It’s also a good day to go out of your way and talk to others. You might have to put some effort in reaching out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while, but you’re going to be able to do that easily as this news is going to uplift your mood for the day.

Gemini

Saving money is going to be the sole purpose of your day, so don’t spend on anything that isn’t a necessity. Someone you weren’t expecting in your life will show interest in you romantically. This might excite you, but keep in mind that you don’t know this person too well, and you don’t know what you’re getting into.

Cancer

If you’ve been putting in extra effort to help someone out with their issues and confidence, then today you’ll see results. Today, instead of starting something new, take a step back and focus on things you already started earlier. Your success is in that.

Leo

Spread your imagination in all sectors of your life including work, romance and family. Do something special for your loved ones, crack up a new idea at work, anything you want. On the other hand, there might be some friction in your family for which you will have to step in and settle things down. Remember not to play favourites. Be diplomatic and don’t side with anyone.

Virgo

Change is going to take place in almost all aspects of your life today. You will find yourself planning a change of job today. You will also most likely find yourself migrating to a new home, or a new room in your home. Keep a keen eye on your children’s health today.

Libra

Things that are happening around you are much more important than what is going on in front of your eyes at the moment. You will find yourself working out of your way to help someone, and that’s okay sometimes. Try not to be overwhelmed by other people’s success. Kids' health seems to be an issue today, so make sure to keep them in the house.

Scorpio

Whatever you’re planning career wise, put it on pause. Focus on personal tasks more today. You will spend time with your family and enjoy a day out with them. Try staying away from the heat today, as it will get you more than you think.

Sagittarius

Today you will be blessed with a positive moon, which will help in solving any career related problems that you might be facing. Your family might not listen to your opinions today. You might have to take care of your kids’ health too.

Capricorn

Today you may help people around you - especially those in need. Creativity will strike well and new ideas will come to your mind at work. You might also want to indulge in a change of interiors in your house. Lovers will find themselves planning a romantic night.

Aquarius

You will enjoy your work more than usual today. Your family will help you in solving some difficult issues you might be going through. Students will find themselves more focused on their studies. Health is to be taken care of.

Pisces

Today you will find yourself spiritually forward and more connected to your religion. Gains in terms of investments are in the cards today. You will strengthen your bond with your boss at work, which might lead into a promotion in the near future. Your importance amongst your social circle is bound to increase today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.