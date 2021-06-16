Horoscope for June 16 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Today is lucky for Taureans, Virgos to receive good news from a loved one!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might be presented with something that doesn’t interest you. Your nature of giving would want to do it anyway. However, remember that you are the pilot of your own life. If you are not keen on doing something, then take a strong stance and stand up for your likes and dislikes. Don’t get convinced to do what you don’t want to.

Taurus

It’s a day of luck and charm for you today. If you’ve been meaning to charm someone and get in their good books, then today is the perfect day to do it. The extrovert side of you is beaming and everyone is attracted to your energy today. You can do whatever you set your mind to and receive whatever you want. The stars are in your favour today.

Gemini

It’s been a long time since you’ve been waiting for something from a loved one, or you’re looking for love. It’s time to stop waiting and create your opportunity yourself. Tell your partner how you’ve been feeling lately and if there’s someone you seek to be around more, tell them your feelings. Today is the perfect day to do this as your inner flirt is out there and you’re going to be attracting everyone.

Cancer

Luck and love is coming your way. If you’ve waited for that certain someone then today is the day they’re going to come to you. Your charm is irresistible today and everyone around you is noticing it. You’re going to attract everyone and you’ll have everyone wrapped around your finger today. Enjoy your day of love and power, and live it to the fullest.

Leo

Put your running shoes on because today is an activity filled day for you. Keep your health in check today Leo. Go for a workout, eat healthy and avoid things that are bad for you. Stay away from grassy plants, as those might give you a slight allergic reaction. Keep yourself awake and active for the day to be productive.

Virgo

You’re going to receive some good news from a loved one today. The moon is in your support and will help you stay upbeat and keep you patient for the news you’re about to receive. Don’t forget to celebrate to the fullest today as it’s a good day for you it will leave you feeling content and peaceful.

Libra

You’re beaming today and everyone can see it. There’s a static glow on your face and you’re radiating positivity. People are going to want to be around you today, so make sure you don’t push them away as they just want your vibes to pass through them as well. You might end up being the center of attention between a group of friends. Take this as a good sign and feel loved.

Scorpio

You’re stressed and it’s time for a day off. You’ve been putting too much effort in both your personal life and your work life. You need to take a break, alone. Try to take a solo trip somewhere you can be alone, lay in bed and relax. This will help you remember your purpose and will also bring you the peace you’ve been craving.

Sagittarius

It’s a good day for you. You’re going to feel happy, positive and uplifted. Keep these spirits intact today and put your energy in delving into different activities that you wouldn’t usually do. Take a friend or a loved one along with you and have some fun today. Try something new and you’re surely not regret it.

Capricorn

You’ve got too much on your mind as usual Cap. A good way to feel calm and at peace is by meditating. It might sound a little out of the blue for you, but with you stressing over everything, meditating is going to help you find the peace you haven’t had in a while. Forget the world for a while and focus on the calm.

Aquarius

You might be getting the feeling of being sick. Don’t worry though, this isn’t going to last long. Just remember to take care of yourself by staying hydrated, eating fresh foods and getting a bit of activity into your day. Don’t sit around and feed your sick feeling, it will only get worse. Instead, try to heal yourself by staying active. Meditate to remain energised and at peace.

Pisces

Today you might be overreacting over certain situations. If you’re planning to delay a trip or an outing because of this, don’t do so. Go ahead with your plans and your doubts will be cleared out by themselves. You’re just overthinking, and continuing your plans will give you clarity.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.