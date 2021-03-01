Horoscope for March 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Ariens should resolve their issues without a delay

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

The new month is set to begin without a hitch. This is a great day to go out of your way and resolve the things you’ve been putting at the back of your task list. Whether it’s at work or in your personal life, whatever you have been putting off will be resolved today. Your focal energies are at an all time high, which will help you in streamlining things in life.

Taurus

You can get a lot done if you manage to do things alone today. The presence of others might be distracting, and it will not help you in being productive. It’s best to stay away from others today and focus on what you’ve been up to. By evening, if you’re done with your day’s work, then you might want to go and socialize with friends to get a different breath of air.

Gemini

Your social life is an essential part in your lifestyle, but you need to realize that your body also needs some rest. Today, you might want to take a day off work and off socializing. Get some sleep, meditate to calm your mind, and maybe go for a workout to keep your body healthy. Focus on your well-being today.

Cancer

It’s a good day to take a step ahead in your career. If something has been stopping you, then it’s going to move away and you’re going to be able to keep your goals in front and work on them. Think about what you want long-term from your life. Is it a job? Is it a family? Start working on that from today, and you’re bound to see results.

Leo

It’s no surprise that people are attracted to you Leo, but are you attracted to them? You might get carried away when someone shows interest in you, but today you need to analyze if you really think of them as much as they think of you. If not, it’s best not to lead them on. Instead, focus on your career goals, a big step is coming towards you by the end of the day.

Virgo

Take a look at your emotional state today Virgo. Are you hiding your feelings? Have you been feeling heavy in the heart? Well, if you have, then you need to let things out. Either you should talk to a friend, or maybe someone close to you. You might want to keep your personal life out of your work today as well. Don’t focus on things that don’t matter at your workplace, and you will see a hike in your productivity.

Libra

As a Libra, you’re pretty indecisive, and this might hinder your growth in today’s chakras. You need to make sure you make up your mind, especially when it comes to important decisions at home. If you’re planning to buy something big, don’t let anyone else make the decision for you. It’s high time you took your own life in control.

Scorpio

There’s no ignoring your tasks today Scorpio. You might be lazy to do things, but keep in mind that certain things are very time sensitive, and they need to be done during a certain time frame. You need to put your laziness aside and do the things on your to-do list. You’ll have plenty of time to sleep and relax after that.

Sagittarius

The month for you is going to start out pretty successfully today, with you being the center of attention. People around you are only going to be looking at YOU and no one else. You’re also going to take the lead on a lot of things both at home and work. This is the time you need to put your mind where it belongs and make decisions that would be beneficial for you and people around you.

Capricorn

You usually tend to prioritize your work over your personal life, and today is the day to shift things the other way round. Focus on working on yourself and your relationship with those around you rather than working all day long. It’s important to find a shoulder to cry on in life. Let your friends and family in.

Aquarius

The moon is working in your favour today. Whatever you touch will be yours. But remember, it’s whatever, not whoever. This means if you’re looking for someone’s attention, you might have to work slightly harder than usual. But don’t worry Aquarius, at the end of the day, you will get what you’re looking for.

Pisces

Creativity tends to strike rarely for you, but when it does, it’s out of the world. Today, dive into your creativity and use it to its best. If you’re looking to redesign your room, or maybe your office space, then today is a good day to do it. You might even be asked for help from someone at work, and you’ll have to get the creative juices flowing there too. Try to take a walk outside to get inspiration.