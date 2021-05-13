Horoscope for May 13 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Travel is in store for Librans, Saggitarians avoid taking risks!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Words are your strong suit today. If you’ve been meaning to get someone to do something for you, then today is the day to approach them. You’re easily going to be able to persuade everyone to get what you want. However, don’t use this ability in the wrong way. Use it to get your way, but do it right.

Taurus

You should get yourself motivated today. The past few days have been in your favour and you’re now getting used to getting everything you touch. However, today you might have to work a little hard for what you want. Make sure you’re motivated to finish your tasks to achieve your goals for the day.

Gemini

Today’s going to be easy for you to make correct decisions. You’re thinking straight and you’re in a very clear state of mind. If there are any major decisions you need to take, then today is a good time to do it. If there’s someone you know who might be in a dilemma, you can help them out as well.

Cancer

You’ll feel more independent today Cancer. You’ll feel like taking your life in your own hands and that’s a good thing. Put all your energy and achieve what you’ve been trying to and do it without anyone finding out. Venture out by yourself and you’ll realise there’s so much you can do, and you don’t really need anyone.

Leo

Put a smile on and get on with the day. There’s a lot on your mind but there’s absolutely no need to worry today. You might think that things are not working out for you, but that’s not the case. They’re just taking time to fall in place. Everything is going to fall in place sooner than you think. Try not to stress too much today.

Virgo

Don’t hold back any information today. If you find out something that you think others around you should know, then share it. This will be beneficial for you and for people around you. It’s best to ask help while making decisions today instead of doing it all by yourself.

Libra

Travel is in store for you. There’s someone you haven’t seen in a while and you’re thinking of going to see them. Stop thinking and go do it. A change of place will help get rid of your stress and you’ll also end up seeing an old friend. This is all good for you as it will clear your mind and you’ll be back more focused on your goals.

Scorpio

You might want to take advice from someone younger to you. Believe it or not, they do know a lot these days. You’ll face something in which you’ll need help from someone who is updated on everything new. As much as you try to keep up with the new world, you’re still an old soul. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Sagittarius

Don’t take risks today. Be professional and take the traditional route towards everything. It’s not a good day to be trying something new and taking risks. Stick to what you know and it will be a good day for you. You’ll receive a lot of support from someone very unexpected. Don’t be shocked.

Capricorn

Your communication powers are strong today. People usually have a tough time understanding you, but today that isn’t going to be an issue at all. You seem to be open and happy today Cap. That’s a good sign. Things will go your way and people will understand your eccentric perspective towards things.

Aquarius

Be careful of your enemies today. There are people who are trying to take your place in your social life. Don’t worry though, your real friends will never let anything like this happen to you. You’re loved and people care about you so don’t stress too much as this is just a passing phase.

Pisces

You feel like you’re being left out of the loop, and this might be true. Find new ways of finding information which you don’t know. People might be keeping you out of the loop because they’re protecting you, but remind them that you’re strong enough to handle things yourself so it’s better if the truth is placed in front of you.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.